Chandramukhi 2: Raghava Lawrence Takes Rajinikanth's Blessings By Touching His Feet For His NEXT Film

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The much-anticipated Tamil film Chandramukhi 2 is due to hit theatres this weekend. Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut play the famous characters originally performed by Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the 2005 film Chandramukhi and Vettaiyan Raja, respectively.

Raghava had the honour of meeting with Superstar Rajinikanth before the film's release, seeking his approval for the production. During their conversation, the actor also took the chance to congratulate the Kaala star on the success of his current film, Jailer, which has received a positive reception from the audience.

Raghava is seen in the photo gently caressing the superstar's feet, and in another shot, he enjoys a heartfelt hug with the senior celebrity at his apartment. Accompanying the posts, the actor expressed his joy and wrote,“Today I met my Thalaivar and Guru Rajinikanth to wish him for Jailer's blockbuster success and got blessings for Chandramukhi 2 release on September 28th. I'm so happy. Thalaivar is always great. Guruve Saranam.”

In a recent press meet for Chandramukhi 2, Raghava Lawrence expressed his deep gratitude towards three prominent superstars in his life, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna. He acknowledged the immense support he has received from these icons throughout his career. Further, Raghava mentioned feeling blessed to collaborate with Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravani, who has poured his heart into the eagerly awaited film.







To avoid imitating these iconic actors, the actor has put great effort into developing his unique style. Before starting the shooting for P Vasu's film, Raghava mentioned that Rajinikanth offered him numerous valuable suggestions.

During the press conference, Raghava Lawrence humorously mentioned feeling a bit overwhelmed by seeing the heavy security around Kangana Ranaut on set. However, he appreciated Kangana's professionalism and down-to-earth nature, which made him feel comfortable throughout the shooting process. Interestingly, Chandramukhi 2 will mark Kangana's second pan-India project, following her portrayal of J Jayalalithaa in the 2021 biopic Thalaivii.







Directed by P Vasu, the movie will be released in multiple languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Alongside Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut in lead roles, the film also features talented cast members, Vadivelu, Raadhika and Mahima Nambiar.

For those not aware, the original 2005 film starring Rajinikanth and Jyothika, was a remake of the Kannada movie Apthamitra, which itself drew inspiration from the Malayalam classic Manichithrathazhu. In 2007, Bollywood brought its own version to the screen with Bhool Bhulaiyaa, featuring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

