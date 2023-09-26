Han So Hee Flaunts New Lip Piercing, Netizens Call Her 'Female Jungkook'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) South Korean actress Han So Hee took

the internet by storm after she shared a new photo of her double lip piercing. On Monday, the 28-year-old actress took to Instagram to show off her five face piercings and posted a close-up photo of her face. Fans immediately likened the photo to BTS singer Jungkook, who also has identical lip piercings. Earlier this year, Han made an appearance in Jungkook's music video Seven.

Han So Hee's lip-piercing post

Han's post had a series of pictures where along with the piercing she updated her fans on what her previous days looked like.



Han So Hee's five

piercing

The My Name

actress has five piercings on her face, three on her lips, and two under her eyes. When asked about her fascination for piercings she said,

“My skin is very thin so it hurt when I pierced my lips. Piercings on the cheek are less painful and I can take the piercings off when I work. I got piercings because I had never done that before. If the piercings are helpful for my work, I'm thinking about not taking them off”.



Netizens react

Netizens loved Han's new look and took to the comment section to share their views. One user wrote, "She's a female version of Jungkook", another user commented that Han's fashion game was always on top even before she debuted as an actress. While many mistook her to be Jungkook.

On the work front, Han has to wrap up the shoot for her upcoming horror series Gyeongseong Creature,

and will

take a break from work after she finishes the K-drama.

Earlier this month, the actress was diagnosed with Covid-19 and is currently healing.