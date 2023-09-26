Taj Mahal To Hampi: 7 MUST Visit Historical Places In India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) World Tourism Day 2023:Taj Mahal to Hampi are 7 MUST visit historical places in India, showcasing diverse heritage, from the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra to the mesmerizing ruins of Hampi in Karnataka are places to never miss if you are a history lover

This iconic mausoleum in Agra is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and renowned for its exquisite Mughal architecture, including intricate marble carvings and stunning gardens.

You can explore the Amer Fort, City Palace, Jantar Mantar, Hawa Mahal etc all of which offer insights into the history of Rajashthan

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, this abandoned city boasts stunning palaces, pavilions, and the Buland Darwaza, the highest gateway in the world.

This group of Hindu and Jain temples are located in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is known for the nagara-style temple architecture

The Ellora Caves date back to the 6th century, while the Ajanta Caves are even older, dating from the 2nd century BCE

As one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world, Varanasi is a spiritual and historical hub. Along the ghats of the Ganges River, you can witness ancient rituals

The ruins of Hampi include stunning temples, palaces, and marketplaces spread across a surreal boulder-strewn landscape