Goa To Varkala-7 Best Beaches To Visit In October

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) World Tourism Day 2023: Visiting these beaches in October can be a delightful experience, as the monsoon season has typically receded, leaving behind pleasant weather for beachgoers. Here are seven beautiful Indian beaches to consider for an October getaway:

Varkala is unique for its stunning cliffs overlooking the Arabian Sea. The weather is pleasant in October, and you can explore the cliffside shops and eateries.

Puri Beach is a sacred destination on the Bay of Bengal. October offers comfortable weather for enjoying the beach and the famous Jagannath Rath Yatra festival.



Located on Havelock Island, Radhanagar Beach is often cited as one of Asia's best. In October, the weather is pleasant, making it a great time to enjoy the clear waters.

Goa is famous for its beaches, and October is an ideal time to visit. Famous beaches like Baga Beach, Calangute Beach, and Palolem Beach offer a mix of nightlife and relaxation.



For a quieter and more peaceful getaway, Marari Beach in Kerala is an excellent choice. It's known for its serene atmosphere and traditional fishing villages.



Tarkarli is known for its clear waters, making it a great spot for snorkeling and scuba diving. The post-monsoon season in October offers good visibility for underwater activities.



Kovalam is a renowned beach destination in Kerala. The monsoon season recedes in October, leaving behind calm waters and beautiful sunsets.

