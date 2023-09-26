Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Directed By Rajkumar Hirani To Release On December 21 In International Markets

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) One of the most significant milestones in Hindi cinema is the pairing of Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani on Dunki. Together, the two biggest names in Indian cinema will produce a slice-of-life comedy that addresses illegal immigration. The movie is now in the editing process and is preparing for a holiday weekend 2023 theatrical release. And now, Pinkvilla has learned exclusively that the SRK and Rajkumar Hirani movie will open in theatres a day before its already scheduled release date of December 22.

Dunki is anticipated to be a worldwide phenomenon, and all the involved parties are eager to promote it as an Indian cinematic contribution to the world. While Jawan's marketing concentrated on the Southern market, Red Chillies will be reaching a worldwide audience with Dunki. A source familiar with the situation said that "big plans are in place, and the plans are locked to bring the film to the international markets on December 21 and take advantage of the extended holiday period." Red Chillies Entertainment, Jio Studios, and Rajkumar Hirani Films together to make Dunki.

The source went on to say that Dunki will have a complete release on December 21 in worldwide belts. The Dunki team will deliver a complete day of content on December 21 rather than just late-night premieres of the new series. The goal is to increase word-of-mouth advertising and excite the audience for the typical weekend, which runs from Friday through Sunday. SRK is the biggest Indian star internationally, and the four-day weekend leading up to Christmas would see Dunki perform at unthinkable heights because of international holidays, the source predicted.

There is rumour in the industry of an early release in India as Hombale Films has scheduled Prashanth Neel's Salaar for the Christmas 2023 weekend. "Dunki test screens have already been conducted and received overwhelmingly positive feedback. The team is certain that, if necessary, the domestic release will be unconventional since word-of-mouth will spread about the movie even more quickly during the major days of the film industry. The source continued, "A non-holiday Thursday release is also being discussed at this time in India, but they will be playing their cards close to their chest until November.

Dunki's all-India distributors are currently a secret, however, YRF International will release the movie in other countries. However, as of right now, Dunki is confirmed to erupt during the Christmas 2023 weekend, with SRK aiming to score a hat trick of blockbusters. There are rumours in various media outlets that the release of Dunki would be delayed.