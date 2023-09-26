Lions To Crocodile: 7 Animals That Can Kill An Elephant

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Lions to Nile crocodile, seven animals can potentially kill an elephant, targeting young or weakened individuals. Other threats include buffalo, hyenas, rhinoceroses, African wild dogs, and saltwater crocodiles

Lions to Nile crocodile, 7 potential elephant threats, including buffalo, hyenas, rhinoceroses, wild dogs, and rare saltwater crocodiles

Saltwater crocodiles are the largest living reptiles and are known for their immense size and aggression. There are instances of them having killed vulnerable of young elephants

These pack-hunting predators can target and harass elephants, especially young ones, and try to bite at their legs and trunk

While it's not common, clashes between elephants and rhinoceroses have been reported, particularly when they compete for limited resources like water or territory

In packs, hyenas are known to scavenge on elephant carcasses and may occasionally harass and attack young or weakened elephants

Known for their formidable strength and aggression, a group of Cape buffalo can attack elephants, especially when the elephants are harassing or posing a threat to the buffalo herd

Nile crocodiles, are capable of ambushing elephants when they come to drink at water sources. They grab onto the elephant's trunk or legs and attempt to drag it into the water

A pride of lions, especially when targeting a young or weakened elephant, can work together to bring it down. Lions typically go for the vulnerable areas such as the trunk