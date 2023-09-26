Biryani 101: 7 Popular Biryani To Enjoy In Kerala

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kerala is known for its diverse and flavorful cuisine. While Kerala may not be as famous for biryani as some other regions in India, it has its own unique variations of this beloved dish. Here are seven popular types of biryanis you can find in Kerala.



Thalassery is renowned for its unique biryani preparation. This biryani features short-grain Kaima rice cooked with ghee, spices, marinated chicken, and fried onions and raisins.



Malabar biryani is one of the most famous biryanis in Kerala. It's known for its fragrant rice cooked with aromatic spices, tender pieces of meat, and fried onions.

Trivandrum, the capital of Kerala, has its own version of biryani. It typically includes chicken or beef cooked with long-grain Basmati rice, coconut milk, and spices.



Kozhikode, another city in Kerala, offers a flavorful biryani with marinated meat, fragrant rice, and a unique blend of spices.



Egg biryani is a favorite among both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. Boiled eggs are often marinated and added to fragrant rice, creating a delightful combination of flavors.



While Kerala is known for its non-veg dishes, vegetarian biryani is also famous. It features a medley of veggies, spices, and basmati rice, all cooked together to create a dish.



Given Kerala's coastal location, fish biryani is a delectable variation. It typically includes marinated fish pieces, rice, and a mixture of spices and coconut milk.