7 Types Of Tea You Can Get Across India

Journey through India's diverse tea landscape with our guide to 7 exceptional teas, each steeped in history and flavor.

Explore India's diverse tea varieties as we introduce you to distinct types from different regions.

With a pale gold and light amber colour the tea is found in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal. It is enjoyed for its floral taste without milk and sugar.

Kangra, a district in Himachal Pradesh has two kinds of tea, green and black. The former is consumed pure, while adding milk to the latter is optional.

Originating from the northern union territory of India, this tea is enjoyed without milk but is infused with a blend of cardamom, almonds and saffron.

For a brisk and refreshing taste try this tea from a mountain range spanning across Tamil Nadu and Kerala. It has a bright golden colour

Grown in the Munnar region of Kerala this tea is usually consumed black. Sometimes cardamom and ginger are added to it.

Like Kangra green tea this tea is enjoyed on its own. It also has a floral fragrance and is pale yellow in colour.

Grown in the north-eastern state of assam, this tea is popular for its strong, quick and malty taste. The tea has a reddish-brown colour. Milk and sugar are usually added to it.