'How Can This Be Allowed?': Danish Ali Releases Video Condemning Attack By BJP MP

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) BSP lawmaker Danish Ali, who confronted Islamophobic abuse from BJP lawmaker Ramesh Bidhuri in Parliament last week, has accused the ruling party of attempting to create a false narrative. This response comes as BJP MPs seek to justify Bidhuri's outburst by alleging that Ali used casteist slurs against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a powerful 33-second video clip, Ali is seen passionately defending himself after Ramesh Bidhuri's abusive language and extreme provocation. He demands an apology from Bidhuri for using the word "terrorist" and questions the presence of terrorists in the House.

Massive student protests erupt in Manipur following viral photos of 2 deceased students

Despite maintaining that he didn't utter any words that could harm the sanctity of the parliament, Ali criticizes the BJP's efforts to create a false narrative.

Senior BJP leaders have alleged that Bidhuri's comments were in response to Ali insulting the Prime Minister in an earlier speech. The BJP has called for an investigation into Ali's language and conduct, while Bidhuri remains unsanctioned by the party or the Lok Sabha.

From sustainability to lower refueling time, how green hydrogen fuel cell bus change commute?