Players Who Won More Than Rs 1 Crore In Kaun Banega Crorepati

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kaun Banega Crorepati is a reality television show where contestants answer questions and win prize money. The host, actor Amitabh Bachchan asks participants a series of questions to test their general knowledge and give them a chance to win a cash prize.

Sushil Kumar from Bihar won Rs 5 Crore in season 5 of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Taj Mohammad Rangrez took home Rs 1 crore in KBC Season 7.



In Season 6 of the show, Sanmeet Kaur Sawhney won Rs 5 crore.



Achin Narula and Sarthak Narula from Delhi won Rs 7 Crore in the 8th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Season 9 of the show saw Jharkhand's Anamika Majumdar take home Rs 1 Crore.