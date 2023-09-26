ISL 2023-24 Preview: Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs Bengaluru FC; Clash Of The Titans - All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bengaluru FC take on in-form Mohun Bagan Super Giant with scores to settle from 2022-23 final. Bengaluru FC will travel to Kolkata to square off against the Mohun Bagan Super Giant in a repeat of the final of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 at the Salt Lake Stadium to kick off the second Matchweek of the season on September 27, Wednesday.

What's at stake?

Mohun Bagan Super Giant

The Mariners are on a seven-game unbeaten streak in the league presently and have avoided defeats in all of their previous four home games.

They commenced the campaign by netting thrice against Punjab FC and boast of the second-best differential between expected goals (1.79) and actual goals scored (three) in the ongoing ISL season (+1.21 xG value). Juan Ferrando will be hoping his side continues that form in front of their passionate home fans against Bengaluru.

Bengaluru FC

The Blues are playing their second away game on a trot and have won only once in seven matches against the Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the ISL. Their eight-match victorious streak came to an end with the loss against Blasters in the opening fixture.

The last time Bengaluru FC lost consecutive away games was in December 2022, before they embarked on the incredible run that propelled them to the final. Grayson will be hoping to pick up momentum slightly earlier this season, starting with the coming match.

Key Players

Manvir Singh (Mohun Bagan Super Giant)

Manvir Singh hit the ground running instantly by scoring the team's third goal of their game against Punjab. The striker showed razor sharp goal-scoring instincts and will be edging to add to his tally either as a starter or a substitute at some point in the second half.

Sivasakhti Narayanan (Bengaluru FC)

The young forward has to assume greater responsibilities in Sunil Chhetri's absence. Sivasakhti Narayanan assisted Curtis Main's strike against the Blasters last Thursday and he will be keen to net his first goal of the season against the Mariners in their own backyard.

Head-to-Head

Played – 7

Mohun Bagan Super Giant – 2

Bengaluru FC – 1

Draws – 4

Bengaluru FC has failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their seven encounters against the Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the ISL.

Team Talk

Ferrando added,“Maybe, you are talking about the system but the plan is not the same. For me, the most important thing is the plan of the match. What we play against Odisha, Punjab, it's not the same way we play against Bengaluru. The plan is different with Bengaluru. We have not got a lot of time to prepare the team because we have a lot of matches in a short time but I think it's necessary to control a lot of details in ourselves (style of play) tomorrow. It's important we keep in our mind the plan so that we have success.”

“It's very early in terms of analysing our performances too much. It was a tough game in Kerala – always is for most teams but also because of the rivalry between the two clubs. It was not an easy game for us. I think, we analysed what we need to do better both in possession and out of possession. Tomorrow night is going to be a tough game for us because Mohun Bagan have probably got the strongest squad in the league,” Bengaluru tactician Simon Grayson touched upon his team's performance in the previous game.

