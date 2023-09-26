Brushless DC Motors Market Projected To Reach US$ 35 Billion By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)

The global brushless DC motor market was valued at US$ 18 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2022 and 2032. The sector is expected to be worth US$ 19 billion in 2022, a 5.5% increase year on year. Brushless DC Motors are expected to be worth US$ 35 billion by 2032.

Brushless DC (BLDC) motors have revolutionized various industries with their efficiency, precision, and reliability. This article provides a comprehensive overview of the Brushless DC Motors (BLDC) market, delves into its dynamic characteristics, explores emerging opportunities, and unravels the intricate value chain that sustains this thriving sector.

Brushless DC Motors Market Overview

Brushless DC motors, often referred to as electronically commutated motors, are electromechanical devices that convert electrical energy into mechanical motion. Unlike their brushed counterparts, BLDC motors feature electronic commutation, offering numerous advantages such as higher efficiency, longer lifespan, and reduced maintenance requirements. These motors find applications in a wide array of industries, including automotive, aerospace, robotics, and consumer electronics.

Brushless DC Motors Market Dynamics

Brushless DC (BLDC) motors offer superior efficiency, making them highly sought-after in energy-saving applications like electric vehicles and HVAC systems. Their compact size and precise control are vital in industries with space limitations and requiring accurate motion control, such as medical devices and industrial automation. The global push for electrification in transportation and renewable energy further boosts demand for BLDC motors, essential components in electric vehicles and wind turbines. BLDC motors are frequently integrated with smart technologies and sensors, expanding their capabilities in applications like home appliances and industrial machinery.

Brushless DC Motors Market Opportunities

Continuous research and development efforts are directed toward enhancing BLDC motor performance, with a focus on improving efficiency, reducing heat generation, and increasing power density, fostering a climate of innovation. The ability to customize BLDC motor solutions to address specific industry requirements, whether in aerospace or healthcare, opens up avenues into niche markets and diverse customer segments. Given the global demand for efficient and precise motion control solutions, manufacturers have opportunities to expand their market presence by venturing into new regions and markets. Furthermore, aligning BLDC motors with eco-friendly initiatives and energy-efficient applications aligns with the growing emphasis on sustainability and offers a competitive edge.

In 2022, the North American market for Brushless DC motors is poised to capture over 37% of the total market share, and this trend is anticipated to persist over the next decade. The burgeoning demand for motorized vehicles in the United States is slated to be the predominant driver propelling the Brushless DC motors market in the country.

Market growth is impeded by several factors, including the higher initial costs associated with brushless DC motors and the requirement for control system installation. Additionally, the presence of low-cost, subpar-quality brushless DC motors in grey markets poses a significant challenge to the market. These obstacles are expected to persist and hinder the growth of the brushless DC motor market throughout the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Market participants are strategically targeting the growing demand for power generation, especially in developing economies. With a burgeoning population and increased consumer awareness regarding efficient and eco-friendly products, manufacturers in emerging nations are increasingly integrating brushless DC motors into their product portfolios. Factors such as pricing competitiveness, energy efficiency, certifications, and adherence to regulatory standards intensify competition within the market. Key organizations that significantly shape the competitive landscape include:



ABB Ltd.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Ametek Inc.

Baldor Electric Company Inc.

Johnson Electric

Nidec Motor Corporation

North American Electric Inc.

Regal Beloit Corporation

Schneider Electric

Siemens TECO Electric & Machinery Co. Ltd.

In a strategic move to bolster its automotive motor business, Nidec acquired Omron Automotive Electronics in April 2019. This acquisition aimed to enhance Nidec's product offerings and expand its presence in the automotive industry.

In September 2019, Toshiba introduced the TB67B000AHG, a new three-phase brushless motor driver tailored for applications such as air conditioners, ceiling fans, air purifiers, and dehumidifiers. This move reflected Toshiba's commitment to innovating and catering to the demands of various sectors.

Maxon Motors made strides in expanding its operations in Taunton in April 2019. This expansion involved the construction of a new production facility with a specific focus on motor development. Maxon Motors aimed to strengthen its presence in the market and further enhance its capabilities in motor design and production.

Key Segments Covered in the Brushless DC Motors Industry Report



By Power



0 -750 Watts



750 Watts to 3 kW



3 kW – 75 kW

Above 75 kW

By End User



Industrial Machinery



Motor Vehicles



Safety



Comfort



Performance



HVAC Equipment



Aerospace & Transportation



Household Appliances

Others

By Region



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa

Brushless DC motors represent a crucial component in various industries, offering superior efficiency, precision, and reliability. Stakeholders can seize opportunities in the BLDC motors market by investing in technological advancements, customization, global expansion, and sustainability initiatives. Understanding the value chain is paramount for stakeholders to navigate the BLDC motors market effectively, ultimately contributing to the efficiency and precision of applications across diverse industries.

