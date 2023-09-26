Avoma Launches Lead Routing For Scheduler To Boost Conversions And Drive Revenue

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lead Routing for Scheduler

Lead Routing for Avoma Scheduler Automates Setup for GTM Teams to Qualify, Route, and Meet With High-Value Buyers

PALO ALTO, CA, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Avoma, the leading AI Meeting Assistant and Revenue Intelligence solution, introduces Lead Routing for Avoma Scheduler, simplifying the complex process for businesses to qualify, route, and schedule meetings with valuable leads and customers instantly on their website. Avoma's addition of lead routing combined with its AI-generated note-taking, conversation and revenue intelligence empowers sales, customer success, and marketing teams to boost conversion rates and drive revenue throughout the entire customer journey, from discovery to closing deals, with one single solution.“We listened to customers who were frustrated with complex and time-consuming routing solutions. They found the UI and process overly complicated and disliked having to invest in a separate tool. It was clear it's time for a change," says Aditya Kothadiya, CEO and Founder of Avoma.“Avoma's lead routing has simplified the setup, allowing teams to concentrate on qualifying VIPs and instantly book meetings with the right salespeople.”Many businesses are stuck manually assigning leads to the sales team, significantly dropping conversion rate due to slow response time. Responding after just five minutes of submitting a form can reduce conversion rates by 80%. Leading routing automates this process but with overly complicated lead routing systems and comes with expensive monthly costs. Setting up even simple routing workflows is a time-consuming and error-prone task, and making small changes to any forms becomes an operations nightmare.With Lead Routing for Avoma Scheduler, teams can easily create routing rules using if-then logic. In a single click, Avoma syncs with HubSpot forms, simplifying the setup of routing conditions across all website lead capture forms. Sales and marketing teams can qualify buyers based on intent and specific attributes such as geography, company size, improvement areas, feature interest, revenue, and more, using a user-friendly drag-and-drop interface.Buyers are instantly routed to schedule meetings with specific salespeople or groups based on their responses. By incorporating CRM conditions into Avoma's lead routing, buyers connected to existing accounts are routed to their account owner, ensuring a seamless and personalized experience. For less suitable buyers who don't meet the specific criteria, they can be redirected to a landing page, resulting in improved conversion rates.With Router Reports, teams can easily monitor lead distribution and fine-tune routing rules based on outcomes to ensure salespeople attain an ideal number of meetings. Businesses gain complete visibility into how routers are performing by tracking form submissions, meetings booked, and bookings abandoned so no high value buyer slips through the cracks."Lead routing was the next logical step for Avoma. We've been in the business of empowering sales and customer success teams with our AI Meeting Assistant, AI Coaching Assistant and Revenue Intelligence solution,” Aditya Kothadiya, Avoma's CEO and Founder, shares.“Now, we're the first solution to guide teams through the entire customer journey - from that first spark of discovery, through every meeting, all the way to sealing the deal."Lead Routing is available immediately with Avoma's Scheduler, and included with Avoma Business license at no extra cost. For additional information or to sign up for Avoma, visit .

