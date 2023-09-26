Pregnancy Point Of Care Testing Market To Hit US$ 2.33 Billion By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)

The global pregnancy point of care testing market is expected to be worth US$ 1.5 billion in 2023 and US$ 2.33 billion by the end of 2033. Over the next 10 years, global demand for pregnancy point-of-care testing is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%.

The Pregnancy Point of Care Testing (POCT) market is a critical segment of the healthcare industry, offering convenient and rapid diagnostic solutions for expectant mothers. This article provides an informative overview of the Pregnancy POCT market, delves into its dynamic characteristics, explores emerging opportunities, and unveils the intricate value chain that sustains this vital sector.

Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Overview

Pregnancy Point of Care Testing refers to the use of diagnostic tests and devices at or near the patient's location to facilitate immediate decision-making during pregnancy. These tests offer rapid results, eliminating the need for time-consuming laboratory procedures and enabling timely medical interventions.

The Pregnancy POCT market encompasses a wide range of diagnostic tools, including urine-based pregnancy tests, blood-based assays, and ultrasound devices. These innovations play a pivotal role in confirming pregnancy, monitoring its progression, and ensuring maternal and fetal well-being.

Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Dynamics

The Pregnancy Point of Care Testing (POCT) market experiences growth due to several key factors. Firstly, global pregnancy rates are on the rise, leading to an increased demand for accessible and reliable diagnostic solutions to confirm and manage pregnancies. Secondly, ongoing research and development efforts are enhancing the accuracy and user-friendliness of Pregnancy POCT devices, further driving market expansion. Additionally, the growing awareness of women's health and the significance of early pregnancy detection contribute to the adoption of Pregnancy POCT. Lastly, the convenience of obtaining immediate test results at various healthcare settings or even at home is a major driver for the adoption of these diagnostic solutions.

Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market future demand

The future demand for pregnancy point of care testing is expected to be primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of gynecological disorders and fertility issues worldwide. Additionally, substantial investments in the research and development of innovative pregnancy point of care testing solutions are poised to enhance market growth in the coming decade.

The increasing awareness of the advantages offered by point of care testing (POCT) products, coupled with their growing reliability, is expected to boost the demand for pregnancy point of care testing until 2033. Additionally, the rising incidence of adolescent pregnancies worldwide is a significant factor that is anticipated to drive the adoption of point of care pregnancy tests in the years ahead.

Key Companies Profiled In This Report



BIOSYNEX SA

Abbott Laboratories

Atlas Medical UK

ulti med Products (Deutschland) GmbH

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Quidel Corporation

Procter & Gamble Co.

Prestige Brands Holdings

bioMérieux SA

NOW Diagnostics Inc.

Swiss Precision Diagnostics (SPD) GmbH Others

The United States boasts developed healthcare infrastructure and substantial healthcare spending potential, offering lucrative opportunities for pregnancy point of care testing providers. The country's extensive availability of innovative pregnancy point of care testing solutions and services also presents a significant opportunity for market growth in the foreseeable future. Additionally, the increasing focus on pregnancy care and the rising investment in pregnancy point of care testing devices are expected to drive market expansion in the United States.

According to data published on the March of Dimes website, the year 2020 witnessed approximately 3,613,647 live births in the United States, with a corresponding fertility rate of 56 per 1,000 women aged 15 to 44. Furthermore, the implementation of new regulatory mandates and safety regulations aimed at ensuring patient safety is poised to impact the demand for pregnancy point of care testing devices in the United States in the coming years.

In September 2022, the American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) introduced updated guidelines for point-of-care testing (POCT) in the field of fertility and reproductive health, replacing the guidance established in 2007.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies operating in the pregnancy point of care testing sector are increasingly engaging in collaborations and partnerships to expedite the development and introduction of innovative products. Additionally, mergers and acquisitions are expected to gain traction among leading pregnancy point of care testing providers in the near future.

In January 2023, Atomo, a renowned player in the field of rapid diagnostics, joined forces with NG Biotech, a French biotechnology company, to announce a new commercialization agreement for the production and distribution of blood-based rapid pregnancy test kits. These novel test kits represent a fusion of Atomo's Pascal blood test device and NG's hCG test assay.

Pregnancy POCT Industry Research



By Product :



Pregnancy Test Kits

Fertility Test Kits

By Test :



FSH Urine



LH Urine



hCG Blood/Serum

hCG Urine

By Sample :



Blood

Urine

By Distribution Channel :



Pharmacies



Drugstores



Hypermarkets & Supermarkets



Online Sales

Fertility/Gynaecology Clinics

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



APAC MEA

The Pregnancy Point of Care Testing market is a crucial component of maternal healthcare, providing timely and accurate diagnostic solutions for expectant mothers. Stakeholders can capitalize on opportunities by investing in technological innovation, customization, market expansion, and telehealth integration. Understanding the value chain is paramount for stakeholders to navigate the Pregnancy POCT market effectively, ultimately contributing to improved maternal and fetal health worldwide.

