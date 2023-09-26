Advancements In Sustainable Pcbs And Ics Drive Growth In Global Green Electronics Manufacturing Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Green and Sustainable Electronics Manufacturing 2024-2034" report has been added to

The electronics industry has experienced significant growth in recent years, becoming an integral part of modern life. However, this growth has come at a cost to the environment, with issues like high energy consumption, resource depletion, and electronic waste (e-waste) becoming major concerns.

Waste electronics, in particular, has emerged as the fastest-growing and most hazardous waste stream globally, according to the United Nations. In response to these environmental challenges, there's a growing need to make electronics manufacturing more sustainable and eco-friendly, leading to the concept of "green electronics."

One of the areas where sustainability efforts are being concentrated is in the development of sustainable printed circuit board (PCB) designs. Traditional PCB manufacturing processes are known for their energy-intensive and environmentally harmful characteristics, involving materials like copper, epoxy resin, glass fiber, and water. Recycling these materials has proven to be inefficient and labor-intensive.

To address these issues, new materials are being employed in PCB manufacturing that are easily recyclable, including biodegradable polymers and paper-based PCBs. Environmentally friendly etchants are also being utilized in both subtractive and additive manufacturing processes, such as inkjet and laser printing. Additive methods, in particular, have shown significant promise, as they can reduce energy consumption during manufacturing by up to five times compared to conventional methods. Sustainable substrate materials made from various cellulose and wood-based materials, bioplastics, and biocomposites have been developed as well.

"The Global Market for Green and Sustainable Electronics Manufacturing 2024-2034" offers a comprehensive analysis of the global green electronics manufacturing industry. The report covers industry trends, drivers, challenges, approaches, technologies, materials, processes, and leading companies in segments like printed circuit boards (PCBs), integrated circuits (ICs), batteries, assembly, and the electronics supply chain. It provides market revenues and forecasts for sustainable PCBs and ICs, segmented by substrate and process types, up to 2034.

The report profiles 40 innovative companies that offer greener materials, chemistries, equipment, and manufacturing services to facilitate the transition toward more circular and lower-carbon electronics. It includes tables summarizing key manufacturers, processes, materials, and sustainability strategies in the field of green electronics.

The analysis in the report covers trends in renewables, additive manufacturing processes, biobased and recycled materials, toxicity reduction, supply chain transparency, e-waste recovery, and life cycle optimization to minimize the environmental footprint of electronics. It serves as a valuable resource for electronics OEMs, PCB and IC manufacturers, EMS companies, and suppliers looking to benchmark their sustainability efforts and identify new opportunities in the industry.

Key report contents include:



An overview of green electronics manufacturing and the drivers for sustainability, including e-waste reduction, lower emissions, and resource efficiency.

Analysis of environmental impacts such as carbon emissions, water usage, and waste generation.

An exploration of regulations and certifications promoting sustainable electronics.

Insights into powering electronics through renewable batteries.

The use of bioplastics for injection-molded parts.

A comparison of conventional vs. sustainable manufacturing approaches.

Analysis of sustainability strategies, including renewable energy, materials efficiency, sustainable chemistry, recycled materials, and supply chain management.

Information on sustainable PCB manufacturing, covering materials, substrates, patterning, and component attachment.

Insights into sustainable integrated circuits manufacturing.

Considerations for end-of-life electronics.

Global PCB market size and forecasts from 2018 to 2034.

Revenue forecasts for sustainable PCBs and ICs segmented by technology type. Profiles of 40 companies that provide green materials, equipment, and manufacturing services. These include companies like DP Patterning, Elephantech, Infineon Technologies, Jiva Materials, Samsung, Syenta, and Tactotek. Additional information is provided on bio-based battery, conductive ink, green and lead-free solder, and halogen-free FR4 companies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 GREEN ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURING

2.1 Conventional electronics manufacturing

2.2 Benefits of Green Electronics manufacturing

2.3 Challenges in adopting Green Electronics manufacturing

2.4 Approaches

2.4.1 Closed-Loop Manufacturing

2.4.2 Digital manufacturing

2.4.3 Renewable Energy Usage

2.4.4 Energy Efficiency

2.4.5 Materials Efficiency

2.4.6 Sustainable Chemistry

2.4.7 Recycled Materials

2.4.8 Bio-Based and Non-Toxic Materials

2.5 Greening the Supply Chain

2.6 Challenges

2.7 SUSTAINABLE PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD (PCB) MANUFACTURING

2.7.1 Conventional PCB manufacturing

2.7.2 Trends in PCBs

2.7.2.1 High-Speed PCBs

2.7.2.2 Flexible PCBs

2.7.2.3 3D Printed PCBs

2.7.2.4 Sustainable PCBs

2.7.3 Reconciling sustainability with performance

2.7.4 Sustainable supply chains

2.7.5 Sustainability in PCB manufacturing

2.7.5.1 Sustainable cleaning of PCBs

2.7.6 Design of PCBs for sustainability

2.7.6.1 Rigid

2.7.6.2 Flexible

2.7.6.3 Additive manufacturing

2.7.6.4 In-mold electronics (IME)

2.7.7 Materials

2.7.7.1 Metal cores

2.7.7.2 Recycled laminates

2.7.7.3 Conductive inks

2.7.7.4 Green and lead-free solder

2.7.7.5 Biodegradable substrates

2.7.7.6 Biobased materials

2.7.7.7 Biobased inks

2.7.8 Substrates

2.7.8.1 Halogen-free FR4

2.7.8.1.1 FR4 limitations

2.7.8.1.2 FR4 alternatives

2.7.8.1.3 Bio-Polyimide

2.7.8.2 Metal-core PCBs

2.7.8.3 Biobased PCBs

2.7.8.4 Paper-based PCBs

2.7.8.5 PCBs without solder mask

2.7.8.6 Thinner dielectrics

2.7.8.7 Recycled plastic substrates

2.7.8.8 Flexible substrates

2.7.9 Sustainable patterning and metallization in electronics manufacturing

2.7.9.1 Introduction

2.7.9.2 Issues with sustainability

2.7.9.3 Regeneration and reuse of etching chemicals

2.7.9.4 Transition from Wet to Dry phase patterning

2.7.9.5 Print-and-plate

2.7.9.6 Approaches

2.7.9.6.1 Direct Printed Electronics

2.7.9.6.2 Photonic Sintering

2.7.9.6.3 Biometallization

2.7.9.6.4 Plating Resist Alternative

2.7.9.6.5 Laser-Induced Forward Transfer

2.7.9.6.6 Electrohydrodynamic Printing

2.7.9.6.7 Conductive Adhesives

2.7.9.6.8 Green electroless plating

2.7.9.6.9 Smart Masking

2.7.9.6.10 Component Integration

2.7.9.6.11 Bio-inspired material deposition

2.7.9.6.12 Multi-material jetting

2.7.9.6.13 Vacuumless deposition

2.7.9.6.14 Upcycling waste streams

2.7.10 Sustainable attachment and integration of components

2.7.10.1 Conventional component attachment materials

2.7.10.2 Materials

2.7.10.2.1 Conductive adhesives

2.7.10.2.2 Biodegradable adhesives

2.7.10.2.3 Magnets

2.7.10.2.4 Biobased solders

2.7.10.2.5 Bio-derived solders

2.7.10.2.6 Nano adhesives

2.7.10.2.7 Shape memory polymers

2.7.10.2.8 Photo-reversible polymers

2.7.10.2.9 Conductive biopolymers

2.7.10.3 Processes

2.7.10.3.1 Traditional thermal processing methods

2.7.10.3.2 Low temperature solder

2.7.10.3.3 Reflow soldering

2.7.10.3.4 Induction soldering

2.7.10.3.5 UV curing

2.7.10.3.6 Near-infrared (NIR) radiation curing

2.7.10.3.7 Photonic sintering/curing

2.7.10.3.8 Component embedding

2.7.10.3.9 Hybrid integration

2.7.11 End of life

2.7.11.1 Hazardous waste

2.7.11.2 Emissions

2.7.11.3 Water Usage

2.7.11.4 Recycling

2.7.11.4.1 Advanced recovery techniques

2.7.11.5 Green Certification

2.7.11.6 Life cycle assessment

2.8 Sustainable integrated circuits

2.8.1 IC manufacturing

2.8.2 Sustainable IC manufacturing

2.8.3 Wafer production

2.8.3.1 Limitations of existing production

2.8.3.2 Silicon

2.8.3.3 Gallium nitride ICs

2.8.3.4 Flexible ICs

2.8.3.5 Fully printed organic ICs

2.8.4 Oxidation methods

2.8.4.1 Sustainable oxidation

2.8.4.2 Recycling

2.8.4.3 Thin gate oxide layers

2.8.4.4 Metal oxides

2.8.5 Patterning and doping

2.8.5.1 Processes

2.8.5.1.1 Wet etching

2.8.5.1.1.1 Sustainability drawbacks

2.8.5.1.2 Dry plasma etching

2.8.5.1.3 Lift-off patterning

2.8.5.1.4 Surface doping

2.8.5.1.4.1 Sustainable approaches

2.8.6 Metallization

2.8.6.1 Evaporation

2.8.6.2 Plating

2.8.6.3 Printing

2.8.6.3.1 Printed metal gates for organic thin film transistors

2.8.6.4 Physical vapour deposition

2.8.7 End of life

2.8.7.1 Emissons

2.8.7.2 Renewable energy use

2.8.7.3 Water usage

3 GLOBAL MARKET AND REVENUES 2018-2034

3.1 Global PCB manufacturing industry

3.1.1 PCB revenues

3.2 Sustainable PCBs

3.3 Sustainable ICs

4 COMPANY PROFILES (42 company profiles)

5 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

