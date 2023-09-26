KAG Canada And MADD Canada Visit Edmonton School To Talk To Students About Safe And Sober Driving

Beginning in September and carrying through to June, MADD Canada's School Program will be delivered to hundreds of thousands of Canadian students in Grades 7 – 12. The educational video engages young people in a realistic conversation about what is truly at stake when someone drives impaired, and equips them with the knowledge and inspiration to never drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver.

New for this year, schools can choose one of three films to be presented to students: Final Play, No Tomorrow or Over the Edge. The films are revamped School Program presentations that include new educational components to allow for more hands-on learning with students.

MADD Canada and its National Sponsor KAG Canada are highlighting this new year of presentations with a special screening of Over the Edge at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Edmonton.

Media are welcome to attend the screening and speak with special guests, students and staff.

