Dr. Jen Welter, NFL's First Female Coach, Joins NXXT Women's Pro Tour Advisory Board

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- NXXT Women's Pro Tour is thrilled to introduce the latest member of its esteemed Advisory Board, Dr. Jen Welter, a true trailblazer who has shattered ceilings in the world of sports. Known as the first female NFL coach with the Arizona Cardinals and currently coaching linebackers for the Vegas Vipers in the XFL, Dr. Jen's journey began in women's football, where she achieved remarkable milestones, including 2 Gold Medals with Team USA, 4 World Championships, and 8 All-Star selections. Her unwavering commitment to inspiring and empowering young girls in sports led to the creation of Grrrridiron Girls flag football camps, making her a role model on and off the field. Now, she is crossing the field and bringing her disruptive style to the world of professional golf.Dr. Jen Welter's extraordinary career serves as a testament to her groundbreaking spirit. She achieved historic milestones by becoming the NFL's first female coach and making her mark as a running back in a men's professional football league. Alongside these achievements, Dr. Welter has extended her influence beyond the football field. Partnering with Mattel for Barbie's Career of the Year, featuring“Women in Sports,” she continues to inspire young girls by showcasing diverse career opportunities in sports. Her legacy in women's professional football includes four National Championships and two gold medals as a member of Team USA in the International Federation of American Football's Women's World Championship.Dr. Welter is deeply committed to increasing access and opportunities in football, particularly for women. She designed her signature program, "A Day in the Life'' Camp, which empowers women through football. This initiative, along with her GRRRidiron Flag Football Camp and community programs like "Camp on the Corner," has had a profound impact on under-served communities.In addition to her on-field achievements, Dr. Welter has appeared as a guest NFL analyst on NBC, the NFL Network, and ESPN, and has been recognized as one of the 25 most influential women in sport by ESPNW. Her contributions extend beyond sports, as she has shared the stage with notable figures like Serena Williams and Condoleezza Rice in empowerment and sports speaking engagements. Dr. Welter's work has earned her accolades such as being named Sports Pioneer of the Year by the United Nations on Women's Entrepreneurship Day.Commenting on her new role with NXXT Women's Pro Tour, Dr. Welter stated, "I'm excited to join the NXXT family and bring my passion for challenging the norm and lifting women in sport to the world of golf. My journey has always centered on breaking barriers and inspiring transformation. I'm eager to dive in and contribute to the growth of women's professional golf. It's about recognizing that while the playing field may be different, we are all united in our commitment to girls and women in sports, knowing that golf plays a pivotal role in business."Stuart McKinnon, CEO of NXXT Golf , expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "Having Dr. Jen Welter join our Advisory Board is a significant moment for NXXT Women's Pro Tour. Her amazing spirit, commitment to empowerment, and passion for elevating women in sport align perfectly with our mission. We look forward to her contributions and the impact she will undoubtedly have on our organization."I'm truly excited to collaborate with Dr. Jen Welter, a remarkable force in the sports world who shares our vision for creating opportunities in sports. Together, we'll champion NIL initiatives for our athletes, foster collaboration with fellow women in sports and executive leadership, and empower underprivileged youth through the transformative power of golf. It's an honor to have her on board as we redefine the future of women's golf at NXXT . - Audrey Nesbitt, COO at NXXT GolfDr. Jen Welter holds a doctorate degree in Psychology, a Master's in Sport Psychology, and a Bachelor's degree from Boston College. Her multifaceted background and remarkable career make her a valuable addition to the NXXT Women's Pro Tour Advisory Board.About NXXT Women's Pro Tour: NXXT Women's Pro Tour stands at the forefront of a progressive transformation in women's professional golf, embodying the vision of "Inspiring Today, Defining Tomorrow." It presents an exciting reimagining of the sport, devoted to fostering inclusivity, equality, and a heightened profile for women's golf on the global stage. With a commitment to year-round opportunities and competitive platforms, the NXXT Women's Pro Tour is not just about playing golf; it's about changing the narrative, encouraging emerging talent, and shaping the future of the sport we love.

