Forest Manor Dental Welcomes New Patients In North York, Ontario

NORTH YORK, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Forest Manor Dental, a leading dental practice in North York, is excited to announce that they are now accepting new patients of all ages. With a commitment to providing exceptional dental care, the team at Forest Manor Dental is eager to extend their services to the North York community.Warm And Welcoming AtmosphereAt Forest Manor Dental, patients can expect a warm and welcoming atmosphere as they receive top-notch dental care from a team of experienced professionals. The practice offers a wide range of services, including general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, restorative dentistry, and more.Key services and features that set Forest Manor Dental apart include:Comprehensive Dental Examinations:The skilled dental team conducts thorough examinations to assess each patient's oral health and develop personalized treatment plans.Dental Implant :In cases of single or multiple missing teeth, contemporary developments in dental science offer innovative solutions for long-term restoration. Dental implants replicate the natural tooth root, enhancing your capacity to eat, speak, and smile confidently.Preventive Dentistry:Forest Manor Dental focuses on preventive measures to maintain optimal oral health. Services include regular cleanings, fluoride treatments, and dental sealants.Cosmetic Dentistry:Achieve the smile of your dreams with services such as teeth whitening, veneers, and smile makeovers.Wisdom Teeth RemovalWisdom teeth typically appear between ages 17-21 and often cause issues like misalignment, pain, cysts, and infections. Early removal is recommended to prevent future problems and surgical risks.Restorative Dentistry:Restore the health and functionality of your teeth with services like dental implants, crowns, and bridges.Emergency Dental Care:Forest Manor Dental offers prompt emergency dental services to address unexpected oral health issues.Extraction:There are numerous factors that can necessitate tooth extraction, including severe decay, periodontal disease, irreparable fractures, poorly positioned teeth (such as impacted or supernumerary teeth), and wisdom teeth misalignment.State-of-the-Art Technology:The practice utilizes cutting-edge dental technology to provide the best possible care.Welcoming New PatientsDr. Byung Jun (Chris) Song, the principal dentist at Forest Manor Dental, expressed his enthusiasm for welcoming new patients, stating, "We are dedicated to delivering exceptional dental care that prioritizes patient comfort and satisfaction. Our team looks forward to building lasting relationships with our new patients and providing them with the highest quality dental services."Scheduling An AppointmentPatients interested in scheduling an appointment with Forest Manor Dental can contact the office at 647-350-6683 or visit their website at . The practice is conveniently located at the corner of Don Mills Rd and Sheppard Ave E (across from Fairview Mall) at 70 Forest Manor Road, retail #2 - 3, North York, Ontario.Forest Manor Dental encourages all North York residents to take proactive steps toward their oral health and invites them to experience the compassionate care and expertise provided by their dental professionals.

