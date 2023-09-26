Kidney Dialysis Equipment And Supplies Market Expected To Reach US$ 26 Billion By 2026 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)

The worldwide sales of kidney dialysis equipment reached approximately US$ 21 billion in 2022. Forecasts indicate that the kidney dialysis equipment and supplies market is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%, reaching a valuation of US$ 26 billion by the conclusion of 2026.

The global Kidney Dialysis Equipment and Supplies market is at the forefront of providing life-saving treatments for individuals with renal conditions. This article delves into the Kidney Dialysis Equipment and Supplies market, offering an insightful overview, exploring its dynamic nature, identifying emerging opportunities, and unraveling the value chain that sustains this critical healthcare sector.

Kidney Dialysis Equipment and Supplies Market Overview

Kidney Dialysis Equipment and Supplies play a pivotal role in the treatment of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and severe kidney dysfunction. These vital medical devices are used to filter and purify the blood, mimicking the natural functions of the kidneys when they can no longer perform optimally. The global market encompasses a wide array of equipment and supplies required for hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT).

Kidney Dialysis Equipment and Supplies Market Dynamics

Rising Incidence of Kidney Diseases: The global prevalence of kidney diseases, including chronic kidney disease (CKD) and ESRD, is on the rise. This surge in kidney ailments fuels the demand for dialysis equipment and supplies.

Aging Population: An aging demographic is more susceptible to kidney-related issues, driving the need for dialysis treatments and associated equipment.

Technological Advancements: Ongoing research and development efforts are focused on enhancing the efficiency, safety, and convenience of dialysis equipment and supplies, stimulating market growth. Increasing Healthcare Expenditure: Rising healthcare expenditure, particularly in emerging economies, supports the accessibility and affordability of dialysis treatments, further driving market expansion.

Kidney Dialysis Equipment and Supplies Market Opportunities

The increasing emphasis on addressing renal diseases and developing effective treatment approaches has made a significant impact on the global market. Furthermore, the expanding elderly population has prompted healthcare institutions to equip themselves for the management of a multitude of dialysis procedures.

The kidney, a crucial organ in the human body, performs a wide spectrum of functions. In the modern era, various alternative methods for nephrological treatments have been developed. The integral concept of kidney dialysis equipment will play a pivotal role in shaping the market's growth trajectory.

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International, Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care North America

JMS Co. Ltd.

Kawasumi Laboratories

Medical Components, Inc.

Nikkiso Group

Nipro Corporation Others

In the United States, the kidney dialysis equipment and supplies market is estimated to be worth approximately US$ 5 billion in 2022.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 37 million U.S. adults, which is more than one in seven, are reported to be affected by chronic kidney disease (CKD). Moreover, the same source indicates that women in the U.S. are at a higher risk of developing chronic kidney disease compared to men. Consequently, the increasing concern about CKD is anticipated to drive the demand for kidney dialysis equipment.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the kidney dialysis equipment and supplies market are deeply engaged in the development of state-of-the-art technological products, continuous innovation, and forging strategic partnerships and mergers.

Key companies are also committed to expanding their market presence through various strategies, including acquisitions.

For instance, Fresenius Medical Care, in 2017, acquired a 70% equity stake in Kunming Wuhua Health Hospital, also known as Wuhua Hospital. This landmark move marked Fresenius Medical Care's first joint venture in China for renal care services and chronic illness management.

By Type :



Hemodialysis



Peritoneal Dialysis

CRRT Systems

By End User :



Hospitals



Clinics

Others

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania MEA

The Kidney Dialysis Equipment and Supplies market is a critical component of modern healthcare, providing essential treatments to individuals with kidney-related ailments. Stakeholders can capitalize on opportunities by investing in technological innovation, customization, market expansion, and aligning with sustainable healthcare practices. Understanding the value chain is paramount for stakeholders to navigate the Kidney Dialysis Equipment and Supplies market effectively, ultimately contributing to improved patient care and the management of kidney diseases worldwide.

