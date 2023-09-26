SCALI RASMUSSEN's COLLEEN O'brien AND JEFFREY ERDMAN NAMED LEADING LITIGATORS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scali Rasmussen

announced today that Shareholder Jeffrey Erdman

and Principal Colleen O'Brien have been recognized by Lawdragon in the 2nd edition of its "500 Leading Litigators in America "

"We've written about and researched lists of lawyers for well over 50 years and noted a transcendence of sorts in the candidates for this guide," states the publisher. "The archetype of a great litigator has, of course, moved with the times and now comes in all shapes, hues, backgrounds and sizes. But the persistent notion of the rainmaker as a singular powerbroker is yielding to a reality: Today's litigation battles are small corporate wars that rely on heavily trained and specialized teams comprised of lawyers who are themselves stars."

Erdman has nearly 25 years of litigation experience with extensive courtroom and trial experience. Having argued on both the plaintiff and the defense side, Erdman's experience includes arguing cases before the California Courts of Appeal. His experience spans many areas of business, including the insurance, manufacturing, and service industries, as well as all variety of real estate disputes.

Trial attorney and litigator Colleen O'Brien has successfully tried more than 30 matters to verdict for her clients. Her experience includes leading a range of civil litigation, from consumer fraud to defamation to chemical exposure and personal injury claims. O'Brien defends companies against plaintiffs' sophisticated claims involving long-term occupational injury, infectious disease, property damage and groundwater contamination. A former military prosecutor, she guides business clients as first chair, lead counsel in bench and jury trials in state and federal courts throughout the United States.

About Scali Rasmussen

Named one of the "Most Admired Law Firms" by the Los Angeles Business Journal, Scali

Rasmussen, PC serves businesses across California as trusted legal advisors. Our standard-setting, legal solutions for the automotive industry and dealer franchise relationship prevent issues from becoming hurdles. With a niche practice advising Italian enterprises entering U.S. markets, the firm provides in-depth counsel on business litigation, cybersecurity, trade secret misappropriation and corporate shareholder and partnership disputes.

