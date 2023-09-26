TWO HILL FARRER PARTNERS NAMED LEADING CORPORATE EMPLOYMENT LAWYERS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that Partners Elissa Gysi and Sean McLoughlin have been recognized by Lawdragon in the 17th edition of "500 Leading Corporate Employment Lawyers."

"This recognition comes at an inflection point for labor and employment. Auto workers are on strike, Hollywood has gone dark. Hotel workers are on the picket lines. And no one, it seems, is happy," states the publisher. "So we are especially proud to tip our hat to these unsurpassed experts who try to keep the balance between Corporate America and its workers."

Elissa Gysi litigates and arbitrates labor and employment disputes, including the defense of wage and hour, discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination and accommodation claims. Gysi represents employers in matters before the Department of Fair Employment and Housing, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the Workers' Compensation Appeals Board and other federal and state administrative agencies. Additionally, Gysi drafts employment policies, agreements, and handbooks, and counsels employers regarding discipline and separation procedures, workplace privacy issues, and compliance with state and federal leave laws.

Sean McLoughlin represents employers in labor law disputes, including the aggressive and innovative defense of wage and hour class action and PAGA cases, as well as federal FLSA claims. His expertise includes development and implementation of cutting-edge arbitration strategies to preserve employers' rights to defend claims on the merits of each individual case. He defends his clients in court and before arbitrators and administrative agencies, and specializes in trial of wrongful termination, retaliation and discrimination cases. Sean's practice includes traditional labor law, from preventing Union organizing, to assisting employers in NLRB supervised elections, to helping employers with unionized workforces navigate the tricky intersection of bargained contracts and California's unique wage and hour laws.

Hill, Farrer & Burill LLP is a California based law firm that commits to professional excellence, quality of service and client loyalty. A 100 year history of success finds its roots in a few enduring values - stability, integrity and exceptional attorneys.

