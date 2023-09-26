Saputo Inc. At The CIBC Eastern Institutional Investor Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (TSX:SAP) – Saputo today announced that Mr. Lino A. Saputo, Chair of the Board, President and CEO, will present at the Annual CIBC Eastern Institutional Investor Conference in Montréal, Québec, on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at 3:25 p.m. (Eastern Time). The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed on Saputo's website ( ) in the“Investors” section, under“Calendar of Events”.

About Saputo

Saputo, one of the top ten dairy processors in the world, produces, markets, and distributes a wide array of dairy products of the utmost quality, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. Saputo is a leading cheese manufacturer and fluid milk and cream processor in Canada, a leading dairy processor in Australia and the top dairy processor in Argentina. In the USA, Saputo ranks among the top three cheese producers and is one of the top producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products. In the United Kingdom, Saputo is the leading manufacturer of branded cheese and dairy spreads. In addition to its dairy portfolio, Saputo produces, markets, and distributes a range of dairy alternative cheeses and beverages. Saputo products are sold in several countries under market-leading brands, as well as private label brands. Saputo Inc. is a publicly traded company and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol“SAP”. Follow Saputo's activities at Saputoor via Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .



Investor Inquiries

Nicholas Estrela

Director, Investor Relations

1-514-328-3117

Media Inquiries

1-514-328-3141 / 1-866-648-5902







