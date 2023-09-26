Fortythree PR Launches Zen - First Purpose-Built Generative AI Tool For Public Relations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Zen is the first purpose-built generative AI tool built by PR professionals for PR professionals.

- Gary Bird, CEO and co-founder of FortyThreeSANTA CRUZ, CALIF., USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The tech PR agency FortyThree , Inc. today announced Zen, the first purpose-built generative AI tool built by PR professionals for PR professionals.Zen uses ChatGPT 4 on the backend, but it's trained with over a thousand press releases, articles, case studies and social posts created during the 20 years FortyThree has been working with consumer and enterprise technology clients.With Zen consistently and efficiently producing premium content, the FortyThree team can better focus on creative and strategic tasks that deliver greater client value."ChatGPT was trained on Twitter, Reddit, etc and it shows every time you try to generate something meaningful,” said Gary Bird, CEO and co-founder of FortyThree.“Zen delivers succinct and impactful content so the senior team can spend more time crafting strategic messages and engaging with media and influencers.”Zen Benefits:- Focus on Strategy and Creativity: Zen frees up senior account managers to dedicate more time to high-value efforts.- Premium Content Generation: Zen guarantees premium content generation, using terminology and formats preferred by media professionals.- Language Translation: Zen is adept at translating generated content into various languages, while preserving the original message's nuances and subtleties.- Time and Cost Efficiency: FortyThree now offers an industry-first 24-hour turnaround time for even the most sophisticated content.How did it get its name? The first question asked of the tool was,“What should we call you?” and it replied,“You can call me Zen.”About FortyThreeFortyThree is a full-service boutique PR firm headquartered in Santa Cruz, Calif. Our team comprises public relations veterans, online marketing professionals and former top-tier journalists, enabling us to deliver relevant and authentic consumer public relations strategies. With a track record of success in today's market, FortyThree is committed to helping you change the world. For more information, visit .###FortyThree is a registered trademark of FortyThree, Inc. All other registered or unregistered trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners.

