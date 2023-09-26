Health Centered Dentistry Discusses Why A Dentist Might Recommend A Bone Graft

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- In a new guide, Health Centered Dentistry in Anchorage explores seven reasons why a dentist might recommend a bone graft – an essential procedure for supporting the jawbone as a foundation for dental implants.A bone graft is a surgical procedure typically performed by oral surgeons to either augment or strengthen the jawbone. In most cases, this involves adding bone material to the jaw where there is little bone density. As such, graft material can come from a few different sources – including the patient's own bone (autograft), from a tissue bank (allograft), or using synthetic material (alloplastic).Suboptimal bone volume can cause a variety of oral health problems. In addition, it can also make a patient a poor candidate for several dental procedures including implants. Thus, a dentist might recommend a bone graft for the following reasons:.Insufficient Bone Density.Preparing for Dental Implants.Sinus Augmentation.Repairing Jaw Damage.Resolving Periodontal Disease Effects.Enhancing Facial Aesthetics.Holistic Approach to Dental CareA bone graft not only helps to improve jaw volume, it aligns with holistic dental care as it ensures the preservation of the jawbone's structural integrity – supporting long-term oral health.Although bone graft surgery may lead to discomfort during recovery, recent improvements in surgical techniques and pain management have substantially minimized the pain patients feel. If patients are anxious about the pain related to bone graft surgery, having a conversation with a dentist or oral surgeon prior to the procedure can alleviate any anxiety and ensure that effective pain management strategies are in place.By choosing HCD, you're selecting the top dental health experts in Anchorage. Whether you require a tooth replacement or any other dental procedure, we prioritize the impact on your oral health. Our dental team is committed to guiding you through the entire process and ensuring you make the best choice for bone grafts in Anchorage.If you'd like to learn more about the bone graft procedure, or if you have any questions about dental implants, reach out to Health Centered Dentistry and schedule an appointment.

