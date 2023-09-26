Nomination Committee Appointed Ahead Of Loomis' Annual General Meeting 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STOCKHOLM, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following representatives of
Loomis AB's shareholders will serve as members of the Nomination Committee ahead of the company's Annual General Meeting 2024:
Elisabet Jamal Bergström, appointed by SEB Fonder, Chairman of the Nomination Committee Bernard Horn, appointed by Polaris Capital Management Malin Björkmo, appointed by Handelsbanken Fonder Robin Nestor, appointed by Lannebo Fonder
The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Alf Göransson, has convened the Nomination Committee to its first meeting and has also been co-opted to the Nomination Committee.
The Nomination Committee will ahead of the Annual General Meeting 2024 prepare proposals regarding: Chairman of the Annual General Meeting, Board members, Chairman of the Board, auditor, remuneration for Board members and the auditor and any changes of the instructions for the Nomination Committee.
The Annual General Meeting will be held on 6 May 2024 in Stockholm.
Proposals to the Nomination Committee can be sent via e-mail to [email protected] . In order for the Nomination Committee to be able to address submitted proposals in a constructive manner, proposals should be received before 31 January 2024.
This press release is also available on the company's website, .
26 September 2023
CONTACT:
Alf Göransson
Chairman of the Board
Contact:
Jenny Boström
Head of Sustainability and IR
Phone: +46 79 006 45 92
E-mail: [email protected]
The following files are available for download:
|
|
Nomination Committee appointed ahead of Loomisâ€TM Annual General Meeting 2024
SOURCE Loomis AB
MENAFN26092023003732001241ID1107145617
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.