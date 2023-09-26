REVOLT TELEVISION NETWORK STANDS WITH THE FEARLESS FUND IN LANDMARK TRIAL

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UNVEILS TRAILER FOR "FEARLESS FREEDOM NOW" DOCUMENTARY AT REVOLT WORLD CONFERENCE

- Fearless Fund Co-Founder, Ayana ParsonsATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- REVOLT Television Network, a trailblazing force in the media industry, proudly declares its steadfast support for The Fearless Fund as they prepare to embark on a historic legal battle against Edward Blum, a vocal critic of affirmative action (Case Number 1:23-cv-03424). This support will be magnified with the debut of an exclusive trailer for the upcoming documentary, "Fearless Freedom Now ," at the REVOLT World Conference in Atlanta.Since its establishment in 2019, The Fearless Fund has been on a mission to foster a world where women of color can gain equitable access to essential resources and support necessary for their entrepreneurial success. Recognizing a substantial disparity in funding for businesses led by women, especially women of color, The Fearless Fund took decisive action. Their dedication extends beyond the United States, aiming to reshape the landscape of business ownership on a global scale. At their current juncture, the importance of advocating for justice, equality, and inclusivity is more pronounced than ever.“Together, with REVOLT we are fearlessly breaking barriers and inspiring a new generation of trailblazers by premiering our Fearless Freedom documentary through their platform. This powerful collaboration not only amplifies our mission, but also ensures that stories of resilience, triumph, and determination reach audiences who can benefit from the messaging the most. We are proud of the dedication to empower Women of Color entrepreneurs and to assure them that our businesses matter.” -Fearless Fund Co-Founder, Ayana ParsonsThe impending trial holds immense significance in the ongoing fight for equitable representation and opportunities for all, especially individuals from historically disadvantaged backgrounds. Edward Blum's opposition to affirmative action has initiated a legal battle that challenges the progress made through these policies.The REVOLT Television Network recognizes the pivotal role played by organizations like The Fearless Fund. By standing in solidarity and showcasing their journey through "Fearless Freedom Now," airing the trailer to a captive audience will educate the world on the fund's tireless efforts for equality."Those in a position of power often fear what they can't control, yet the true essence of a revolution is empowering the unheard and underrepresented to be fearless and free, which is why we are proud to stand in partnership with the Fearless Fund to make a statement that challenges the fabric of a system that seeks to suppress voices of color,” said Detavio Samuels, CEO of REVOLT.“Edward Blum's commendable leadership and vision for the Fearless Fund is not only working to create a more just and equitable future, it's proving how unstoppable we are when we unify to change our narrative globally.”The upcoming REVOLT World Conference in Atlanta will unveil an exclusive trailer of "Fearless Freedom Now," a powerful documentary chronicling the journeys of Fearless Fund recipients as they navigate this historic trial. This documentary features company leaders Arian Simone, Ayana Parsons and recipients-and showcases their determination to make a lasting impact, led by a formidable legal team that includes the eminent civil rights attorney, Ben Crump.“Together, with REVOLT, we are fearlessly breaking barriers and inspiring a new generation of trailblazers by premiering our Fearless Freedom documentary through their platform. This powerful collaboration not only amplifies our mission, but also ensures that stories of resilience, triumph, and determination reach audiences who can benefit from the messaging the most. We are proud of the dedication to empower Women of Color entrepreneurs and to assure them that our businesses matter.” -Fearless Fund Co-Founder, Arian SimoneThe Fearless Fund is headquartered at 384 Northyards Blvd. NW. Suite 190 in Atlanta. To learn more about the Fearless Fund and for information about the Fearless Freedom Now documentary, visit:

Clorissa Wright-Thomas

Whittley Agency

