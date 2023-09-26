Oasis Education Appoints Healthcare Leader Jay Ostrowski As CEO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Image of Jay Ostrowski

GREENSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA , UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Oasis Education, the comprehensive provider of mental health support to K-12 and higher education institutions, proudly announces the appointment of Jay Ostrowski, a seasoned industry expert, as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With a profound track record of transformative leadership and a passion for advancing mental health services, Jay brings a wealth of experience to lead Oasis into an era of unprecedented innovation and expansion.Oasis is a trailblazing organization that partners with educational institutions to deliver unparalleled mental health resources. Through integration with counseling centers, Oasis empowers students, faculty, and staff by providing access to qualified mental health professionals and evidence-based content. The company's commitment to fostering wellbeing has earned it a reputation as a leader in the field of mental health support within educational settings.Jay's career is a testament to his dedication and expertise in the mental health landscape. Starting as a professional counselor, he navigated various settings, from outpatient facilities to online platforms, and emerged as a visionary in the telemental health industry. With an innate aptitude for tackling complex systemic issues, Jay established himself as a trailblazer, marked by his introduction of pioneering telemental health practices as early as 2005. His visionary approach led him to establish and manage successful ventures, including a 28-clinic network and innovative mental health apps embraced by industry giants like United Health and Blue Cross Blue Shield.A pivotal milestone in Jay's journey was founding the Board Certified-Telemental Health Provider (BC-TMH) credential in 2017, a groundbreaking initiative even before the global pandemic amplified the importance of accessible mental health services. His role in developing and authoring both the credential and the multi-disciplinary, peer-reviewed BC-TMH courses for the Center for Credentialing & Education (CCE) solidified his standing as an influential figure in the telemental health field. Jay's unwavering commitment to advancing telehealth solutions led to collaborations with prestigious institutions like Harvard Medical School. He shares his expertise in telehealth research and telemental health training there and has been involved in multiple projects with organizations like the Mid Atlantic Telehealth Resource Center and the University of Virginia, among others."I am thrilled to take the helm at Oasis and lead our talented team toward new horizons," said Jay. "My career has been driven by a passion for innovation and a deep understanding of the potential of telemental health. I am excited to leverage this knowledge to guide Oasis in reaching its full potential and making a profound impact on mental health support in educational environments."Oasis is thrilled to welcome Jay as the driving force behind its mission to revolutionize preventative mental health support in education. His visionary leadership, wealth of experience, and commitment to innovation position him perfectly to lead Oasis into a new era of growth and positive impact.About Oasis EducationOasis Education is a leading provider of mental health solutions for K-12 and higher education institutions. Committed to fostering well-being, Oasis empowers educational communities by offering comprehensive mental health support through strategic integration with counseling centers. The company's mission is to revolutionize preventative mental health support in education by streamlining access to qualified mental health professionals and evidence-based content.For more information about Oasis and its mental health solutions, please visit

Sam Harairy

Oasis Mental Health Applications

email us here

+1 724-252-4531