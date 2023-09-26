Bellocchi Films Brings A Piece Of Hollywood To South Florida

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Paul J Faust and Bruce Bellocchi on set of Love Kills

Writer/Director Bruce Bellocchi and team have made South Florida their new favorite place to film.

- Bruce BellocchiSOUTH FLORIDA, FLORIDA, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Bruce Bellocchi has been working in Hollywood as a writer for more than two decades but recently received notoriety for writing and directing the feature film, "The Legend of Jack and Diane" starring the late Tom Sizemore. (Currently streaming on all major platforms). Since helming that project Bellocchi and team which is headed by Executive Producer, Paul J Faust (The Office), Edward Lake (The Lake Law Firms) and Matthew Klein have moved their operation from Los Angeles to South Florida. The teams last film, "Love Kills" was shot on location in Pompano Beach, Florida in just five days and makes its streaming debut later next month.Bellocchi says "Filmmakers no longer need to be tied down to Los Angeles to make movies. Shooting in South Florida is refreshing because it adds a layer of realism especially when working with actors who are not yet tainted by the business." Bellocchi sees South Florida as a growing market and a potential long term home for B. Bellocchi Films Inc.Bellocchi's next project, "ONE" a drama with a boxing back drop begins principal photography in late November in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The film is based on actual events that took place over a decade ago when Bellocchi, a former professional fighter and trainer met a black corrections officer named Jayce Monroe. No other details about the plot are being released other than Bellocchi saying, "This film will test your tear ducts".Bellocchi, is playing the main character, "Patch Feldman". His team is in talks with friend, actor, director and stand-up comic, Mike Young to direct the film. "Mike is from Detroit and grew up in the famed Kronk boxing gyms. He gets the story", says Bellocchi. Young was most recently on tour with the late, great, Bob Saget and recently opened up for the hottest comedian in the country, Sebastian Maniscalco.It's also rumored that long time Hollywood actor from, Goodfellas, Dumb and Dumber and a host of other major films, Mike Starr will be making an appearance.

Bruce Bellocchi

B. Bellocchi Films Inc

+1 877-801-3456

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook