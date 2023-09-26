All Weather Windows Named ENERGY STAR Canada Special Recognition Winner For 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Edmonton, AB, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Weather Windows is thrilled to announce that we are the 2023 recipient of the ENERGY STAR Canada Special Recognition award for significant contributions made towards advancing energy efficiency in windows and doors. ENERGY STAR Canada recognizes businesses and organizations each year that have made significant contributions toward advancing energy efficiency and helping protect the environment. Nominations for this award are put forth by ENERGY STAR Canada and are selected for their commitment to build a greener future for Canadians.

This Special Recognition award represents All Weather Windows' commitment to the ENERGY STAR Canada program and the ongoing dedication to the performance improvement of our products. Energy efficiency is at the core of our product strategy, supported by the more than 175,000 All Weather Windows product configurations that are ENERGY STAR certified.

We emphasize the significance of fostering ENERGY STAR brand advocates by engaging in meaningful conversations and providing support when customers select windows and doors. Our products not only improve the comfort of our customers' lives, but they also lead to savings on energy expenditure.

All Weather Windows co-CEOs, Colin Wiebe and Jillene Lakevold say,“This is an enormous achievement for All Weather Windows, and we are very proud to win this award. The ENERGY STAR recognition showcases our dedication to producing quality energy efficient products while reaffirming our commitment to creating a sustainable future.

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, shared some additional kind words about our win:“Congratulations to All Weather Windows on winning a 2023 ENERGY STAR Canada award. Your efforts are driving innovation in energy efficiency, helping Canadians to save money on energy bills and contributing to the fight against climate change. The Government of Canada is pleased to support energy efficiency solutions as we advance to a sustainable and prosperous future.”

The ENERGY STAR Canada awards recognize ENERGY STAR Participants in Canada that have demonstrated excellence in promoting the most energy-efficient products and new homes available on the market in Canada.

All Weather Windows is an active promoter of ENERGY STAR Canada. This is All Weather Windows's eighth ENERGY STAR Canada Award; including Windows and Doors Manufacturer of the Year (2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2020), Participant of the Year (2012), Sustained Excellence (2018), and now Special Recognition (2023).

About ENERGY STAR Canada

ENERGY STAR Canada is a success story in making energy efficient products readily available and visible to Canadians. The program is a voluntary partnership between the Government of Canada and 1,500+ organizations working to use our natural resources more wisely to promote a greener future. Behind each ENERGY STAR label is a product, home, building or industrial facility that is independently certified to use less energy and cause fewer of the emissions that contribute to climate change. ENERGY STAR is Canada's simple choice to save energy, save money and save our environment. For more information about ENERGY STAR, visit .



About All Weather Windows

All Weather Windows, Canada's largest privately-owned window, door, and glass manufacturer, has been a cornerstone of the industry for the past 45 years. Founded in Edmonton, Alberta, the company has steadily grown its presence, now boasting customer solution centers in seven key cities. With close to 800 dedicated dealers spanning Western Canada and two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in Edmonton, All Weather Windows offers a comprehensive range of energy-efficient and sustainable window and door products. These products cater to a diverse clientele, including dealers, builders, contractors, and homeowners. Accolades for the company include the prestigious ENERGY STAR Canada's Sustained Excellence Award as well as Platinum Club Member of Canada's Best Managed Companies program for an impressive 14 years. For more infomation about All Weather Windows, visit .

