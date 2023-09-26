Global Animal And Pet Food Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Animal And Pet Food Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Animal And Pet Food market , as per TBRC's report, is expected to reach $534.36 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.6%.
Stable economic growth in many nations drives the animal and pet food market, with Asia-Pacific holding the largest share. Major players include Cargill, Nestle, New Hope Liuhe, Charoen Pokphand Foods, Bunge, Diamond Pet Foods, Mitsui, CJ Cheiljedang, Land O'Lakes, and J.M. Smucker.
Animal And Pet Food Market Segments
.By Type: Pet Food, Animal Food
.By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels
.By Ingredients: Animal Derivatives, Plant Derivatives, Synthetic
.Subsegments Covered: Dog And Cat Food, Other Pet Food, Poultry Feed, Cattle Feed, Aquaculture Feed, Other Animal Food
.By Geography: The global animal and pet food market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Animal food is a type of feed prepared from ingredients, such as grains, oilseed mill products, and meat products for domestic animals. Pet food is a type of feed prepared from ingredients, such as grains, oilseed mill products, and meat products for consumption by dogs or cats.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Animal And Pet Food Market Trends And Strategies
4. Animal And Pet Food Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Animal And Pet Food Market Size And Growth
......
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
