AWARD-WINNING AUTHOR KEVIN D. MILLER's NEW BOOK 'THE TIMEPIECE LEGACY' IS AVAILABLE NOW

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- In a world filled with endless possibilities, the power of time travel has always captivated the human imagination, and Kevin D Miller's latest book 'The Timepiece Legacy' is a gripping and heartwarming story that explores the lengths one man will take to save his crumbling life and family, before time literally runs out."The Timepiece Legacy”, the first book of the Timepiece trilogy is a spellbinding novel that weaves science fiction and heartfelt drama into a tapestry of redemption and heroism. The book is available now at bookstores everywhere, and on at the author's website, and on Amazon in both trade paperback and Kindle versions.About The Author:The mastermind behind The Timepiece Legacy, Kevin D. Miller is a Reader's Favorite, London Book Festival, NextGen Indy Book Awards and International Book Awards award-winning author and storyteller whose debut book“Heart Of Steel” has been optioned for a feature film and television.Miller's latest novel The Timepiece Legacy sets the stage for a wild and thrilling adventure charged with emotion, romance, and edge-of-your-seat action that will keep the pages turning. Kevin was born in Canton, Ohio, and grew up in Tempe, Arizona. He lives with his wife, Annette, and two daughters, Emily and Gracie who are pursuing acting careers in Hollywood. You can visit Kevin D. Miller online for additional information on the author and his books.About The Book:Dr. Bodhi McMullin is a successful, albeit unconventional, orthopedic surgeon in sunny Southern California. A former collegiate quarterback at UCLA, Bodhi is a tall and handsome presence. Nearly a year after a painful divorce from his high school sweetheart, Savannah, Bodhi struggles in his relationship with their seventeen-year-old daughter, Cassie, who blames him for a divorce he never wanted. If that wasn't enough, the grandmother who raised him lies in a hospice room clinging to the remaining few moments of her life as she awaits Bodhi's arrival.Gram gives Bodhi a mysterious and unusual pocket watch after she reveals that his grandfather isn't his biological grandfather and claims the timepiece is a mystical device that allows its owner to travel through time. His medical training leaves him questioning her mental condition. But unforeseen events push Bodhi to the brink of his own sanity and the possibility that maybe Gram wasn't crazy after all.After discovering his grandmother's journal and learning of the terminal illness that his ex-wife, Savana, now faces, Bodhi attempts to test the timepiece's powers in an effort to change the past and spare his only daughter the devastation of losing her mother to cancer. But the past is a tricky world to navigate and interfering with events that have already taken place has unpredictable and insufferable consequences.Bodhi finds himself trapped in a time and place he never anticipated and learns that discovering love in a place he doesn't belong creates a magnitude of dangerous and terrifying choices that affect everyone dear to him. But now he faces an unthinkable new development. Bodhi has lost his only daughter to a violent vortex in time and space and must figure out a way to rescue her before time runs out.The Timepiece Legacy is the first book of a trilogy that sets the stage for a wild and thrilling adventure charged with emotion, romance, and edge-of-your-seat action that will keep the pages turning. It's the kind of novel fans of Kevin D. Miller have come to expect and thoroughly enjoy.

