ANGUILLA SHINES AT THE 2023 MONACO YACHT SHOW AS PART OF DESTINATION HUB

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Anguilla Shines at Monaco Yacht Show

Destination Hub Partnership Featured at 2023 Monaco Yacht Show

Destination Hub unites island destinations St. Maarten, St. Martin, Anguilla, and St. Barths under a shared mission to revolutionize the yachting industry

- Kenroy Herbert, Chairman, Anguilla Tourist BoardTHE VALLEY, ANGUILLA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) is thrilled to announce its participation in the highly-anticipated second year of Destination Hub at the Monaco Yacht Show from September 27 – 30, 2023. This extraordinary collaboration unites four exquisite island destinations - St. Maarten, St. Martin, Anguilla, and St. Barths - under a shared mission to revolutionize the yachting industry.The Anguilla Tourist Board is targeting the multimillion-dollar yachting sector for the island, an initiative spearheaded by ATB Chairman Mr. Kenroy Herbert.“This highly lucrative segment of the travel industry represents significant but yet untapped potential for Anguilla,” stated Chairman Herbert.“The Destination Hub partnership and our presence at this international show dedicated to the world of superyachts are essential to positioning Anguilla as a popular and sought-after destination on the Caribbean yachting circuit.”Destination Hub is set to make waves at the Monaco Yacht Show, marking its inaugural presence at this prestigious event. The inclusion of St. Barths as a partner adds even more allure to this remarkable union of destinations.In addition to the shared booth, on September 27th, Destination Hub will host a captivating seminar, providing an invaluable opportunity for partners to connect with brokers, captains, and yacht owners. The member destinations will showcase their unique offerings, captivating the yachting community with the allure of their pristine shores.In an exciting development, Destination Hub has been invited to an exclusive interview with Anguilla, St. Maarten and St. Barths with Superyachts.com, a cutting-edge online platform renowned for its yachting expertise and lifestyle content tailored for high-net-worth individuals. This collaboration promises to thrust Destination Hub into the spotlight, reaching an extensive and discerning audience and highlighting the Hub's abundant offerings.The grand finale of Destination Hub's Monaco Yacht Show experience will be a spectacular cocktail party on the closing day of the event. Captains, yacht brokers, and owners will come together to celebrate their connections forged during this exceptional showcase. Sharrita Mills, Director of Marketing & Sales at the Yacht Club at Port de Plaisance, encapsulated the primary objective of Destination Hub's presence: "to establish connections, foster networking, and promote our islands as a Destination Hub."For information on Anguilla please visit the official website of the Anguilla Tourist Board: ; follow us on Facebook: Facebook.com/AnguillaOfficial; Instagram: @Anguilla_Tourism; YouTube; Twitter: @Anguilla_Trsm, Hashtag: #MyAnguilla.-Ends-Editors' Note: Additional images are available here.About AnguillaTucked away in the northern Caribbean, Anguilla is a shy beauty with a warm smile. A slender length of coral and limestone fringed with green, the island is ringed with 33 beaches, considered by savvy travelers and top travel magazines, to be the most beautiful in the world. A fantastic culinary scene, a wide variety of quality accommodations at varying price points, a host of attractions and exciting calendar of festivals make Anguilla an alluring and entrancing destination.Anguilla lies just off the beaten path, so it has retained a charming character and appeal. Yet because it can be conveniently reached from three major gateways – Miami, FL (MIA), Puerto Rico (SJU), and St. Martin, (SXM), and by private air, it's a hop and a skip away.Romance? Barefoot elegance? Unfussy chic? And untrammeled bliss? Lose The Crowd. Find Yourself. In Anguilla.

Alison Ross

Anguilla Tourist Board

+1 917-858-2411

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube