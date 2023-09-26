Branded Legacy Inc. Invests Heavily In Innovation And Growth With $540,000 Expansion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MELBOURNE, Fla., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Branded Legacy, Inc (OTC-PINK:
BLEG ), a prominent player in the biotech industry, proudly announces a substantial investment aimed at expanding its production capabilities and elevating its product offerings. This strategic initiative underscores Branded Legacy's unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. The expansion project is set to infuse over $500,000 worth of inventory into the company, reinforcing its position as a leader in the market.
The investment encompasses several key areas:
1.
Raw
Materials
and
Precursors:
Branded Legacy
Inc.
has
allocated
$25,000 towards
the procurement
of
top-quality raw materials and precursors. This financial commitment ensures that the company maintains the highest standards in its product formulations.
2.
Hardware
Purchases:
In
a
dedicated
effort
to
remain at
the
forefront
of
technological advancements,
Branded Legacy
has
invested $10,000
in
state-of-the-art
hardware.
This strategic
move
not
only
enhances production
efficiency
but
also
exemplifies
the
company's dedication to staying ahead in the industry.
3.
Inventory Expansion –
Preloaded Carts with Batteries:
Branded
Legacy
Inc.
has
acquired the
hardware
and
raw materials
necessary
to
manufacture
2,500
preloaded
carts
with
batteries,
boasting
a
total estimated
value
of
$105,000. These
preloaded
carts
are
designed to
provide
customers with
a convenient and high-quality vaping experience.
510 Cartridges:
The
company
has
also
made
a
significant
investment
in
the
production
of 2,500 510
cartridges,
with
a
total value
of
$75,000. These
cartridges
are
renowned
for
their exceptional performance and compatibility with various vaping devices.
Tinctures:
Branded Legacy
is
expanding its
tincture
production
capacity
by
procuring the resources
to
manufacture
10,000
15-30
ml
tinctures,
with
an
estimated
value
of
$400,000. These
tinctures
offer
a
versatile
and
potent
solution for
those
seeking the
benefits
of cannabinoids in their daily lives.
Formulated Products:
In addition to the ready-to-sell inventory, Branded Legacy Inc. has earmarked $100,000 in raw materials to fulfill various product orders as needed. These products are poised to set new standards in the industry, catering to the evolving needs of consumers.
This significant investment not only bolsters Branded Legacy's market position but also underscores its unwavering commitment to providing premium-quality products to its valued customers. With a steadfast focus on innovation and excellence, Branded Legacy Inc. remains a trusted and pioneering name in the cannabis and wellness industry.
For
more
information
about
Branded
Legacy
Inc.
and
its
wide
range
of
products,
please
visit .
About Branded Legacy Inc.:
Branded Legacy Inc. is a forward-thinking biotechnology company dedicated to driving innovation in plant-derived medicines and biotechnological breakthroughs. The company's strategic partnerships and milestone achievements highlight its commitment to transforming patient care and contributing to the advancement of healthcare solutions.
Media Contact
Joe Holladay
Branded Legacy
Phone: 321-345-3565
Email:
info@ brandedlegacy
Website:
Safe Harbor Statement on Forward-Looking Language:
This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflect management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, includes codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. Dilution, if any, would be for the purposes of management taking stock in lieu of cash
salary. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additionally, this press release that is not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Written words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future.
SOURCE Branded Legacy Inc
MENAFN26092023003732001241ID1107145568
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.