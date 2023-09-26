National Cider Month Honors The Rich Tradition And Flavors Of Cider Craftsmanship

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Festivities Celebrate Industry Growth, Collaboration & Innovation

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- This October marks the fourth annual National Cider Month , founded by Schilling Cider to celebrate the apple-centric hard beverage and elevate the cider industry as a whole. Whether you're a longtime cider aficionado or a curious newcomer, National Cider Month's alignment with the harvest season makes this month-long celebration the perfect opportunity to pay homage to the craftsmanship and tradition of cidermaking and explore the diverse and rich flavor profiles of today's hard cider.Schilling Cider, a Washington-based company, sets a positive example for the hard cider industry by prioritizing environmental sustainability, employee well-being, product innovation, and quality improvement. They have deep relationships with the cider community nationwide, collaborate closely with PNW farmers who grow 80% of the U.S.'s fresh apples, and are dedicated to introducing PNW flavors to the nation through world-class ciders.Cider makers and retailers around the country are participating in this spirited occasion, hosting events and tastings that provide an immersive experience into the world of cider. The tradition grows this year with support from retailers such as Whole Foods Market, Kroger, Safeway, Albertsons, Total Wine, WinCo, BevMo and Target alongside Schilling Cider, Blake's Hard Cider, Graft Cider, Dragon's Head, Incline Cider, Austin Eastciders, Downeast, Bauman's, and over 50+ participating cideries."I am beyond thrilled for National Cider Month. Cider is a beautifully crafted, versatile beverage with a lot of history - it's the perfect alcoholic option people are looking for, but they just may not know it yet," said Mary Guiver, Principal Category Merchant at Whole Foods Market. "At Whole Foods Market, we're excited to celebrate National Cider Month and highlight this dynamic beverage with many of the hundreds of local cider makers we carry in our stores throughout the country."Schilling's partnership with cideries and retailers across the U.S. expands the National Cider Month celebration beyond the PNW – shining a light on local cideries and lifting the entire industry.“Dedicating a month to cider means paying homage to the farmers and growers that provide us all with fresh fruit to use in our beverages. Being on the shelf with Schilling at Whole Foods Market during this pivotal month means sharing space with a like-minded company that puts quality and innovation at the forefront,” shared Chelsea Cox, VP of Marketing at Blake's Hard Cider.“We see ourselves as stewards of the category in the Midwest and beyond and couldn't be more thrilled for the opportunity to raise awareness with Schilling. Hard Cider is having a moment and with consumers choosing flavor and quality as a top purchasing driver, this positions all craft cider brands to flourish and ultimately help expand the cider season.”This year, celebrate National Cider Month by:- Sipping from local cideries - Schilling's Chaider, Local Legend and Excelsior Imperial Apple, Blake's Hard Cider's Caramel Apple and more are fall favorites- Diving into Cider Making 101- Participating in various events at your local cidery taproom- Supporting farmers and local apple orchards“As an industry leader, Schilling Cider believes shifting norms and partnering with cideries and retailers around the nation is the key to inspiring broader change and continuing to evolve consumers' ideas of hard cider,” said Schilling Cider Co-founder and CEO Colin Schilling.“We are committed to running Schilling – from orchard to can – as sustainably and responsibly as possible while seeking to inspire, celebrate and uplift other cideries and the beloved tradition of cider-making through ongoing and annual initiatives like National Cider Month.”Join the festivities by elevating and celebrating the cider community this National Cider Month! To find events and cider near you or learn more, visit . Explore Schilling Cider at .Access images for publication HERE .About Schilling Hard Cider:Crafted with passion, and rooted in sustainability, Schilling has redefined exceptional cider since 2013. As the #2 cider producer nationwide, Schilling prioritizes quality, dynamic flavors, meticulous craftsmanship, and environmental and social responsibility within the industry. They actively take steps to minimize their carbon footprint through local sourcing, environmental givebacks, and a 100% electric vehicle sales fleet. Schilling has spearheaded multiple initiatives to promote and showcase numerous cideries across the country, reflecting their dedication to lifting the cider industry as a whole.

