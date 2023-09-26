Evil Geniuses And Thunderpick Expand Partnership With Sponsorship Of Dota 2 Team

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Today, Evil Geniuses, a leading global entertainment and esports organization, announced an expansion of their partnership with Thunderpick, the leading online crypto betting platform made by esports fans for esports fans. With this expansion, Thunderpick signs on as a partner of the Evil Geniuses' Dota 2 team, reflecting Thunderpick's continued investment in supporting the global growth of esports.



Evil Geniuses' current Dota 2 roster joined the team in late 2022 following The International 11, and is composed of players previously from other top Dota 2 teams in South America. The establishment of this team marked Evil Geniuses' first foray into South American esports, as the team and its staffers come from various countries in South America.



The Evil Geniuses Dota team has accomplished great results so far in 2023, including:

First Place - DPC SA 2023 Tour #3: Division 1

Fourth Place - ESL One Berlin Major 2023

The first South American team to finish in the top four at a Dota 2 Major tournament during the DPC circuit.



“We've been so happy with Thunderpick as our presenting partner on the Counter-Strike side, and are thrilled to harness this support for our Dota 2 team,” said Leonard Edwards, Head of Global Partnerships for Evil Geniuses.“This collaboration has been mission-aligned from the start to bring esports experiences to wider audiences and support players. Its expansion reflects the continued shared vision and investment from both our organizations to advance the success of esports on a global scale.”



“Being a part of Evil Geniuses' esports journey has been incredibly rewarding, and we're ready to take our partnership to the next level and help drive the growth of esports around the world,” said Kelly Sanders, Head of Strategy for Thunderpick.“We're excited to extend our support to this team's pursuit of excellence in the competitive world of Dota 2, investing not only in the players, but also in the fans whose passion for esports fuels our own.”



In celebration of this partnership, players and fans can look forward to exclusive team content, fan experiences, and so much more as the team gets ready for The International 12 Dota 2 world championship this October.



About Thunderpick:



Made by gamers for gamers, Thunderpick is a premier esports betting platform with a massive selection of events and markets to bet on and watch via high quality live streams. Enabled by world-leading technology, Thunderpick's crypto-only platform offers lightning-fast, easy, and fee-free payment solutions, a large Welcome Bonus for new users, as well as various giveaways and contests, to provide an electrifying value to the players.



About Evil Geniuses:



Evil Geniuses, one of the original and most recognizable professional organizations in esports, was founded over 24 years ago on the belief that passion, commitment, and innovation could transform a beloved interest into a global phenomenon. Today, that same drive and dedication serves as the foundation of our legendary organization. From our top-tier esports teams to our industry-changing technology, our goal has always been-and will continue to be-building champions.

