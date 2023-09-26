Hallmark Channel Wine Club Partners With The Joyful Heart Wine Company Founded By Actress Chrissy Metz

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Chrissy MetzSTUDIO CITY, CA, US, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Hallmark Channel Wine Club , known for its curated collection of classic, seasonal wines that celebrate the Hallmark Channel lifestyle, announced today a new collaboration with The Joyful Heart Wine Company, founded by beloved American actress and singer, Chrissy Metz. This exciting partnership promises to bring a selection of heartfelt wines to the Wine Club's next release, bringing the spirit of joy and generosity to the devoted Hallmark Channel fan base.Chrissy Metz, expressing her enthusiasm for the collaboration, stated, "The opportunity to have Joyful Heart wines featured by the Hallmark Channel Wine Club is a beautiful synergy. These wines hold a special place in my heart, and to be able to share them with the Hallmark community, which so beautifully celebrates life's special moments, is truly a joy. I am excited for fans and members to enjoy our handcrafted blends while toasting to love, faith, and community."Rooted in the spirit of joy, love and community, Joyful Heart Wine Co. celebrates the union of sharing wine and the spirit of generosity. In tune with this purposeful mindset, a portion of every bottle sold is donated to World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization that uses the power of food to nourish communities and strengthen economies in times of crisis and beyond.Natalie Vandergast, Hallmark Media's vice president of consumer products, expressed her anticipation: "The Hallmark Channel Wine Club is known for featuring unique and meaningful offerings and we are eager to introduce these exquisite wines to our members in our next release. Collaborating with The Joyful Heart Wine Company aligns perfectly with Hallmark Channel ethos. Chrissy's dedication to creating wines that foster community resonates with our commitment to inspire meaningful connections rooted in love, joy, and comfort. What makes this collaboration even more special is our shared vision of giving back, with every bottle sold supporting the incredible work of World Central Kitchen."The next Hallmark Channel Wine Club release will spotlight Joyful Heart wine and bring back two fan favorites, Autumn Dreams and Warm Hearts. Members also can fully customize their shipments, choosing from over 14 exceptional Hallmark Channel themed wines, including favorites such as“Jingle”,“Joy”,“Love”, and“Blush”. This diverse selection promises something for every palate, further enhancing the club's offerings.To find out more about the Hallmark Channel Wine Club and the upcoming features, please visit hallmarkchannelwines.com.About Hallmark Channel Wine ClubLaunched in collaboration with lifestyle wine company Wines That Rock, Hallmark Channel Wine Club introduces special reserve wines shipped quarterly, curated to pair perfectly with Hallmark movies and life's most cherished moments.About The Joyful Heart Wine CompanyFounded in 2021 by actress Chrissy Metz and award-winning winemaker Nicole Walsh, The Joyful Heart Wine Company is rooted in the spirit of joy, faith, love, and community. A portion of every bottle sold is donated to World Central Kitchen, supporting their ongoing efforts to nourish communities in times of crisis and beyond.Press ContactMegan Van Tine |Heather Hudson |

