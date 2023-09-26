Medmio Unveils AI-Powered App To Streamline Medical Billing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Levan Sulakvelidze, Medmio President & CEOMARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Medmio, a healthcare IT company headquartered in Maryland, is pleased to announce the launch of its groundbreaking automated medical coding and practice management app designed to reduce healthcare administrative costs, improve efficiency of medical billing, and ultimately reduce the cost of care for patients.Traditional medical coding is error-prone and time-consuming, often leading to delays that impact patient care and practice efficiency. Despite the widespread adoption of electronic health records (EHR) software, many healthcare providers rely on paper fee tickets and outsourced vendors for medical billing and coding. Medmio's new app addresses these challenges head-on by harnessing the power of automated algorithms to optimize coding processes, while also offering practice management features like mobile patient intake, voice dictation, real-time patient worklist, photo and document capture and much more.Key features of Medmio's app include:Automated Medical Coding: Providers can use a phone or tablet device to fill out an intuitive questionnaire tailored to their specialty, and the optimal billing codes will auto-populate using a continuously updated database of medical coding rules. The user has complete freedom to update or add codes manually or by using custom saved favorites.Mobile Patient Intake: Create custom patient intake forms to collect past medical history, physical exam findings, and any other parameters. Patients or users can input the data on a mobile device, and the information will flow to the EHR.Real-Time Patient Worklist: Get a live worklist of patients, where the user can quickly see appointment details and status, as well as search, sort and filter the list for a patient. Users can also edit patient details or add new patients directly from the worklist.Enhanced Efficiency: Eliminate paper fee tickets and manual medical coding, speed up the billing process, reduce errors and administrative burden, lower the risk of an audit. Save valuable time and redirect efforts towards delivering high-quality patient care.The Medmio app is compatible with iOS and Android devices (including the Apple iPad and Samsung Galaxy Tablet). In addition, the Medmio app uses a Health Level 7 (HL7) interface, enabling it to work with almost any EHR or billing software.With the launch of this new app, Medmio aims to set a new standard for medical coding and practice management, significantly reducing the risk of using incorrect codes during billing, and ultimately leading to better patient experiences and improved operational efficiency.To learn more about Medmio's automated medical coding and practice management app, please visit . You can also click here to view our video.To sign up for a free trial or request a demo of the Medmio app, please click here.About Medmio:Medmio is a forward-thinking healthcare technology company focused on developing cutting-edge software solutions to simplify and enhance healthcare operations.

