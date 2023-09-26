Securefutures' Money Coach Program Embarks On First Full Year In Racine

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Expanding to Four High Schools and Serving 200 Students

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- SecureFutures , a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to providing financial education and mentorship to teens, is pleased to announce the commencement of its Money Coach program's first full year in Racine. In partnership with four prominent high schools – J.I. Case, William Horlick, Washington Park, and St. Catherine's – SecureFutures aims to make a lasting impact on the financial well-being of 200 local students.The one-of-a-kind Money Coach program connects students with trained volunteer coaches who provide guidance and mentorship on various money management topics. By partnering with these local high schools, SecureFutures seeks to equip students with the skills and knowledge necessary to make informed financial decisions, setting them on a path to financial success.SecureFutures extends its heartfelt gratitude to the generous funders whose support makes this expansion possible. The program's lead supporters, the United Way of Racine County, Racine Community Foundation, and Johnson Financial Group have demonstrated a strong commitment to improving financial capability among the youth of Racine. Additionally, SecureFutures would like to acknowledge the contributions of the Andis Foundation, the City of Racine, E.C. Styberg Foundation, and Huntington Bank for their invaluable support which has played a crucial role in launching and sustaining the Money Coach program in Racine.“We are deeply thankful for the support of these incredible organizations that have joined hands with us in our mission to empower Racine's youth with financial knowledge,” said Brenda Campbell, President and CEO at SecureFutures.“Their commitment to the mission of teen financial empowerment highlights the importance of opportunity and access to financial education resources in shaping the future of our communities.”As SecureFutures continues to expand its reach in Racine, the organization is calling upon community members to join their ranks as dedicated volunteers. By volunteering as a Money Coach, individuals can directly impact the lives of local students, helping them build a strong foundation of financial skills that will serve them for a lifetime. SecureFutures welcomes all interested individuals to contact Maria Fuller, Volunteer Manager, at .About Money CoachMoney Coach is SecureFutures' life-changing financial mentoring program focused on teens from historically marginalized and under-resourced communities. Volunteering as a mentor gives you the opportunity to build lasting personal relationships with high school students. Over the course of 10 weeks, you will help students learn about financial topics such as banking, expense tracking and budgeting, credit cards, and planning for life after high school.About SecureFuturesSecureFutures is a Milwaukee-based non-profit recognized as a leading provider of financial education, tools, and mentorship for teens. Celebrating its 18th year, SecureFutures' programs have impacted more than 112,000 teens. For more information about SecureFutures and the Money Coach program, visit securefutures.org.

