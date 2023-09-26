Nordstrom Rack To Open New Location In Bay Shore, New York

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEATTLE, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc . (NYSE: JWN ) announced plans to open a new

Nordstrom Rack

in Bay Shore, New York.

"We look forward to opening this new Nordstrom Rack location in Bay Shore, strengthening our network of stores and introducing new customers to

Nordstrom Rack's unique product offering,"

said

Carl Jenkins, Senior Vice President of

Nordstrom Rack Stores.

"In addition to shopping great brands at great prices, our customers in

Bay Shore can take full advantage of this convenient new location to pick-up online orders and make returns."

The 24,000 square-foot store will be located in the South Shore area of Long Island at

the Gardiner Manor Mall, a popular shopping center with other retailers such as HomeGoods, Barnes & Noble, Michaels and Old Navy. Gardiner Manor Mall is owned and managed by Kite Realty Group Trust and is ideally located off of the Sunrise Highway, just east of the Robert Moses Causeway in Bay Shore. With the addition of this new location,

Nordstrom

will operate twelve Nordstrom Rack

stores, three Nordstrom

stores and two Nordstrom Locals in

New York. The store is scheduled to open in spring 2024.



"We are thrilled to welcome Nordstrom Rack to Gardiner Manor," said Gregory Goldberg, VP, Leasing at Kite Realty Group Trust. "The highly sought-after brand and its high-quality offerings will be a perfect addition to the center's attractive merchandising mix."

Nordstrom Rack

is the off-price retail division of

Nordstrom, Inc. and plays a critical role in the company's Closer to You strategy, which focuses on delivering customers a more convenient and interconnected experience across its stores and digital platforms. Nordstrom Rack offers customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty, home and shoes from many of the top brands sold at

Nordstrom

stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstromand NordstromRack, easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

Nordstrom is committed to giving back to the diverse communities where it operates. Since 2019 along with its customers, Nordstrom

has donated more than

$1.7 million

in support of its long-term partnership with

Big Brothers Big Sisters

of

the

United States. These proceeds support the recruitment, training and engagement of adult mentors and mentorship moments between Bigs and Littles, including preparing for an interview, learning to tie a tie and helping with homework.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets. The combination of necessity-based grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers, along with vibrant mixed-use assets makes the KRG portfolio an ideal mix for both retailers and consumers. Publicly listed since 2004, KRG has nearly 60 years of experience in developing, constructing and operating real estate. For more information, please visit

kiterealty.

About

Nordstrom

At

Nordstrom, Inc.

(NYSE: JWN ), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our digital-first platform enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350

Nordstrom,

Nordstrom

Local and

Nordstrom

Rack locations or digitally through our

Nordstrom

and

Nordstrom Rack

apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to

leaving the world better than we found it .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lauren Herrin

Nordstrom, Inc.

[email protected]



SOURCE Nordstrom, Inc.