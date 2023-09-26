Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Signs With Keppler Speakers For Exclusive Representation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Mental Health Advocate and Soon-to-Be Published Author Inspires

Audiences with Insights on

Mental

Health, Emotional Literacy and Conscious

Leadership

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keppler

Speakers,

a leading bureau representing

sought-after

speakers from the worlds of business leadership, adventure and exploration, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, global affairs, politics, entertainment, sports and the arts, today announced their exclusive representation of Sophie Grégoire Trudeau for speaking engagements.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau is now available for speaking engagements through Keppler Speakers.

As the former unofficial First Lady of Canada, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau has been not only an illustrious activist, ambassador and role model on the public stage with a

career in

TV and radio, but she has also worked tirelessly to advocate for mental health, female empowerment, emotional literacy and conscious leadership.

"We are honored to represent Sophie for keynotes and moderated discussions," said Keppler Speakers' CEO Warren Jones. "The topics she

covers are

timely and relevant

to a wide range of audiences, and her

candid,

authentic

style

is

inspiring and

energizing."

"I am

very excited to

begin this

partnership

with Keppler," said

Grégoire Trudeau. "Their

ethos of

integrity, service and

positive relationship-building aligns

well

with my goal

of helping

people

reach their true potential and live fuller, happier lives.

I believe that every human on

the planet

would benefit from

forming

healthier

relationships with themselves, others, and

the world around us.

I hope to provide the tools to help audiences do just that."

Grégoire

Trudeau's forthcoming book,

Closer Together: Knowing Ourselves, Loving Each Other

(Penguin Random House Canada, April 2024)

has

already garnered rave reviews; Hillary Rodham Clinton praised it as "candid,

enlightening, and an intrepid exploration into achieving a life filled with purpose, meaning, and a sense of wonder."

Sophie

Grégoire

Trudeau is available for

live

and virtual speaking engagements internationally.

