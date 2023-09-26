Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Signs With Keppler Speakers For Exclusive Representation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Mental Health Advocate and Soon-to-Be Published Author Inspires
Audiences with Insights on
Mental
Health, Emotional Literacy and Conscious
Leadership
ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keppler
Speakers,
a leading bureau representing
sought-after
speakers from the worlds of business leadership, adventure and exploration, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, global affairs, politics, entertainment, sports and the arts, today announced their exclusive representation of Sophie Grégoire Trudeau for speaking engagements.
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau is now available for speaking engagements through Keppler Speakers.
As the former unofficial First Lady of Canada, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau has been not only an illustrious activist, ambassador and role model on the public stage with a
career in
TV and radio, but she has also worked tirelessly to advocate for mental health, female empowerment, emotional literacy and conscious leadership.
"We are honored to represent Sophie for keynotes and moderated discussions," said Keppler Speakers' CEO Warren Jones. "The topics she
covers are
timely and relevant
to a wide range of audiences, and her
candid,
authentic
style
is
inspiring and
energizing."
"I am
very excited to
begin this
partnership
with Keppler," said
Grégoire Trudeau. "Their
ethos of
integrity, service and
positive relationship-building aligns
well
with my goal
of helping
people
reach their true potential and live fuller, happier lives.
I believe that every human on
the planet
would benefit from
forming
healthier
relationships with themselves, others, and
the world around us.
I hope to provide the tools to help audiences do just that."
Grégoire
Trudeau's forthcoming book,
Closer Together: Knowing Ourselves, Loving Each Other
(Penguin Random House Canada, April 2024)
has
already garnered rave reviews; Hillary Rodham Clinton praised it as "candid,
enlightening, and an intrepid exploration into achieving a life filled with purpose, meaning, and a sense of wonder."
Sophie
Grégoire
Trudeau is available for
live
and virtual speaking engagements internationally.
About Keppler Speakers
Based in the Washington, D.C. area, Keppler Speakers represents many of the most prestigious and celebrated speakers from the worlds of business leadership, adventure and exploration, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, global affairs, politics, entertainment, sports and the arts.
The company's growing customer base includes Fortune 500 companies across every industry sector, national trade associations representing over 75 million members, colleges and universities, performing arts centers and audiences around the world.
For more information about Keppler Speakers, go to
kepplerspeakers.
