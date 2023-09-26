Carahsoft Hosts Booth At EDUCAUSE At The Mccormick Place West Convention Center In Chicago, October 9-12, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RESTON, Va., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHAT:

Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Education Technology Solutions ProviderTM, will be joined by more than 70 of its technology partners in booth #1215 and the greater exhibitor fair at the EDUCAUSE 2023 Annual Conference , held October 9-12, 2023, at the McCormick Place West Convention Center in Chicago, IL. The annual conference unites intellectuals in higher education technology and provides an opportunity for education professionals and technology providers to exchange ideas, network with other peers, view technology demonstrations and learn from workshops and sessions. Experts in the field will share the latest trends in higher education technology and attendees will be able to connect with practical solutions from the almost 250 technology providers present at the event. EDUCAUSE will feature nine educational tracks for participants to discuss discoveries and grow professionally:

Cybersecurity, Privacy and Compliance

Data Insights to Data Action

Future of Work and Today's Workforce

Infrastructure, Support and Networking

Innovation and Emerging Technologies

Leadership, Partnerships and Strategy

Moving Toward a Frictionless Student Experience

Supporting Research Computing Teaching and Learning

WHEN:

Monday-Thursday, October 9-12, 2023 WHERE:

McCormick Place West Convention Center

2301 S King Drive

Chicago, IL 60616

Directions WHO:

Carahsoft and more than 70 partners will showcase a full range of education technology, customer engagement and enhancement, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and Zero Trust solutions. Visit the Carahsoft team at booth #1215 and vendor partners at the booths highlighted below. Vendor Partners Demoing in the Carahsoft Booth (#1215) :

Tuesday, October 10

10:15 a.m. – 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, October 11

10:15 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Acquia

Asana

Cohesity

CoreView

Cribl

Critical Start

Genesys

Google Cloud

Halycon

HPE

Okta SentinelOne

BlackBerry

Cloudera

Datadog

Druva

GCOM

GitLab

Human Security

Nutanix

OwnBackup

Saviynt

Semperis

SumoLogic WalkMe

Additional Carahsoft Vendor Partners Exhibiting at EDUCAUSE:



3Play Media (#336)

Adobe (#701)

Amazon Web

Services (#1001)

AST, a Verbit

Company (#338)

Automox (#230)

Axonius (#1550)

Backblaze (#549)

Check Point (#128)

Class Technologies

(#1819)

Collaborative

Solutions (#1541)

Collibra (#651)

Commvault (#1327)

Cornerstone

OnDemand (#843)

CrowdStrike (#1341)

Dell Technologies

(#1416)

Denodo (#1738) Ekahau (#936)

Elastic (#420)

Ellucian (#1408)

Extron (#1013)

Fortinet (#606)

Gigamon (#1549)

Hewlett Packard

Enterprise (#1107)

Hitachi Vantara

(#137)

Identity Automation

(#1117)

Informatica (#413)

Juniper Networks

(#713)

Kion (#1140)

Lenovo (#219)

LinkedIn (#1533)

Microsoft (#1400)

NetApp (#646)

Okta (#1818)

Oracle (#113) Palo Alto Networks

(#700)

Proofpoint (#440)

Qualtrics (#100)

Rackspace

Technology (#347)

Red Hat (#719)

SailPoint

Technologies (#1008)

Salesforce (#1701)

ServiceNow (#1638)

Smartsheet (#343)

Snowflake (#801)

SolarWinds (#1432)

Splashtop (#1926)

Splunk (#818)

Talend (#112)

Tanium (#1006)

ThreatLocker (#134)

Veeam (#613)

Wasabi Technologies

(#1840)

Zoom (#1209) Zscaler (#909)

CARAHSOFT HOSTED EVENT:

Conference attendees are invited to join Carahsoft's networking reception from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at Roots – South Loop.

Roots – South Loop

744 S Dearborn St

Chicago, IL 60605

Directions

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Additional conference and registration information is available here . For more information regarding Carahsoft's presence at the event, visit Carahsoft's EDUCAUSE Annual Conference 2023 event page or contact Jack Saslowsky at (571) 662-4975 or .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Education IT Solutions ProviderTM. Our technology manufacturers and reseller partners are committed to providing IT products, services and training to support Government agencies as well as Healthcare and Education organizations. Carahsoft is a leading IT distributor and top-performing E&I Cooperative Services, Internet2, OMNIA Partners and The Quilt contract holder, enhancing student learning and enabling faculty to meet the needs of Higher Education institutions. Learn more at .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434





Carahsoft Website

Carahsoft Solutions

Carahsoft EDUCAUSE Event Site EDUCAUSE Website





Tags EDUCAUSE 2023 Higher Ed Technology Solutions Education IT IT Solutions Provider Carahsoft Related Links