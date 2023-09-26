Carahsoft Hosts Booth At EDUCAUSE At The Mccormick Place West Convention Center In Chicago, October 9-12, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RESTON, Va., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
WHAT:
Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Education Technology Solutions ProviderTM, will be joined by more than 70 of its technology partners in booth #1215 and the greater exhibitor fair at the EDUCAUSE 2023 Annual Conference , held October 9-12, 2023, at the McCormick Place West Convention Center in Chicago, IL. The annual conference unites intellectuals in higher education technology and provides an opportunity for education professionals and technology providers to exchange ideas, network with other peers, view technology demonstrations and learn from workshops and sessions. Experts in the field will share the latest trends in higher education technology and attendees will be able to connect with practical solutions from the almost 250 technology providers present at the event.
EDUCAUSE will feature nine educational tracks for participants to discuss discoveries and grow professionally:
Cybersecurity, Privacy and Compliance Data Insights to Data Action Future of Work and Today's Workforce Infrastructure, Support and Networking Innovation and Emerging Technologies Leadership, Partnerships and Strategy Moving Toward a Frictionless Student Experience Supporting Research Computing Teaching and Learning
WHEN:
Monday-Thursday, October 9-12, 2023
WHERE:
McCormick Place West Convention Center
2301 S King Drive
Chicago, IL 60616
Directions
WHO:
Carahsoft and more than 70 partners will showcase a full range of education technology, customer engagement and enhancement, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and Zero Trust solutions. Visit the Carahsoft team at booth #1215 and vendor partners at the booths highlighted below.
Vendor Partners Demoing in the Carahsoft Booth (#1215) :
| Tuesday, October 10
10:15 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.
| Wednesday, October 11
10:15 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|
|
Acquia Asana Cohesity CoreView Cribl Critical Start Genesys Google Cloud Halycon HPE Okta SentinelOne
|
BlackBerry Cloudera Datadog Druva GCOM GitLab Human Security Nutanix OwnBackup Saviynt Semperis SumoLogic WalkMe
|
|
|
|
Additional Carahsoft Vendor Partners Exhibiting at EDUCAUSE:
|
3Play Media (#336) Adobe (#701) Amazon Web
Services (#1001) AST, a Verbit
Company (#338) Automox (#230) Axonius (#1550) Backblaze (#549) Check Point (#128) Class Technologies
(#1819) Collaborative
Solutions (#1541) Collibra (#651) Commvault (#1327) Cornerstone
OnDemand (#843) CrowdStrike (#1341) Dell Technologies
(#1416) Denodo (#1738) Ekahau (#936)
|
Elastic (#420) Ellucian (#1408) Extron (#1013) Fortinet (#606) Gigamon (#1549) Hewlett Packard
Enterprise (#1107) Hitachi Vantara
(#137) Identity Automation
(#1117) Informatica (#413) Juniper Networks
(#713) Kion (#1140) Lenovo (#219) LinkedIn (#1533) Microsoft (#1400) NetApp (#646) Okta (#1818) Oracle (#113) Palo Alto Networks
(#700)
|
Proofpoint (#440) Qualtrics (#100) Rackspace
Technology (#347) Red Hat (#719) SailPoint
Technologies (#1008) Salesforce (#1701) ServiceNow (#1638) Smartsheet (#343) Snowflake (#801) SolarWinds (#1432) Splashtop (#1926) Splunk (#818) Talend (#112) Tanium (#1006) ThreatLocker (#134) Veeam (#613) Wasabi Technologies
(#1840) Zoom (#1209) Zscaler (#909)
|
|
|
CARAHSOFT HOSTED EVENT:
Conference attendees are invited to join Carahsoft's networking reception from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at Roots – South Loop.
Roots – South Loop
744 S Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60605
Directions
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Additional conference and registration information is available here . For more information regarding Carahsoft's presence at the event, visit Carahsoft's EDUCAUSE Annual Conference 2023 event page or contact Jack Saslowsky at (571) 662-4975 or .
About Carahsoft
Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Education IT Solutions ProviderTM. Our technology manufacturers and reseller partners are committed to providing IT products, services and training to support Government agencies as well as Healthcare and Education organizations. Carahsoft is a leading IT distributor and top-performing E&I Cooperative Services, Internet2, OMNIA Partners and The Quilt contract holder, enhancing student learning and enabling faculty to meet the needs of Higher Education institutions. Learn more at .
Contact
Mary Lange
(703) 230-7434
Tags EDUCAUSE 2023 Higher Ed Technology Solutions Education IT IT Solutions Provider Carahsoft Related Links
Carahsoft Website Carahsoft Solutions Carahsoft EDUCAUSE Event Site EDUCAUSE Website
MENAFN26092023004107003653ID1107145509
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.