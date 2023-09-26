Season Two Of Italian Dream - Villas & Castles Completes Filming

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PISA, TUSCANY, ITALY, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Chiara Basile Fasolo is an actress, voice actress, presenter and producer of television has visited more than 35 countries around the world and speaks five languages; English, Spanish, Italian, French, and Arabic.Chiara Basile Fasolo on IMDBWhen Chiara was a seven-year-old, she created stories and filmed her friends as actors with her father's camera. She directed them and produced her own short films. Chiara wanted to become an actress and create her own stories to show to the world. At school, no one believed in her, they bullied her, saying that she would never become an actress, it was impossible to achieve what she wanted. Only her parents believed and supported her.Chiara Basile Fasolo SiteAs a 13-year-old, she created a program for a local television station, but her dream was to make a TV show on Italian Villas and Castles in period costumes. In the following years she had many roles as an actress on the main Italian channels, Rai and Mediaset, in several successful series: Anna e I cinque, Il tredicesimo apostolo – Il presceto, Un matrimonio, Squadra mobile, The Red Band Society, Figli del destino, Double-Blind, and The Last Fighter.At 30, when the world was at a standstill due to the Covid-19 pandemic, she decided to make her dream come true and produces Italian Dream - Villas & Castles. She wrote all the scripts and built her technical cast. She traveled around Italy where she chose wonderful locations from which to direct episodes.The first season is streaming on Prime Video. A total of 5 episodes, that 20 minutes each, with cultural content covering art, architecture, history, and mysteries. Chiara stars in each episode, elegantly dressed in a 19th century costume. She travels around Italy to reveal unknown Italian villas and castles and is welcomed by the property heirs who take her into their fabulous homes.Italian Dream - Villas & Castles on IMDbChiara grew up in a small town in Tuscany like Pisa. She is a woman who had the courage to create and realize her dream, a costume television series, which is now shown all over the world and translated into multiple languages. Italian Dream is successful, and Chiara has just finished filming the second season. Chiara wants all girls and women to choose to never give up. She shares that a woman must always believe in herself as only in this way is she invincible.___About Smith Profits, A Robert J. Smith Productions Company:Smith Profits has produced game-changing marketing campaigns since the day its founder Robert J. Smith, began with and advertisement that produced dramatic results four decades ago while at John Hancock in 1993. Smith ProfitsToday, Smith is an award-winning writer and international bestselling author who has set worldwide production records for Fortune Global 500 companies as well as small and medium-sized businesses. Smith is a member of the Forbes Business Council. Featured Forbes Articles.Robert J. Smith Productions is located in Winter Garden, Florida. The company's core businesses include: Public Relations and Influence; Branding and Content; Interview Bookings and Advertising; Television and Film; Books, Magazines and Comic Books That Sell Your Company's Products and Services. Robert J. Smith ProductionsFor more information, visit Robert J. Smith, and follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn and IMDb.Me/RobertJSmith.Media Contacts: Robert J. Smith, MFA, Forbes Business Council (407) 508-0200. and Britt Reid .

