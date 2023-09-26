Puffin Drinkwear Announces Its Fall 2023 Beverage Apparel Line,“Really Awesome Drinkwear” (RAD)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BEND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Puffin Drinkwear , makers of personality-infused apparel for your drink to wear, keeping beverages chill and looking fabulous, announces its Fall 2023 beverage apparel line titled,“Really Awesome Drinkwear” including fleeces, sweaters, and vintage extreme skiing suits.Puffin Drinkwear's RAD line is made up of over 8 new beverage coolers, expanding Puffin Drinkwear's collection to over 100 designs in total. The Fleece is an all new design sold in two colors, Totally Teel and Pinball Purple, The Miller will now be sold in Multi Purple, and The Sweater will come in Hairspray and Father-in-Law patterns.The Fleece, The Sweater, and The Miller continue to expand Puffin Drinkwear into the lifestyle category while paying homage to the nostalgia of the 80s. This collection is designed with geometric prints and bold colors along with pocket and zipper details. Just as modern fashion continues to revisit old trends, Puffin Drinkwear's RAD collection is bringing the 80s back. All of Puffin Drinkwear's designs are available at puffindrinkwearand start at $19.95.“With our RAD line, Puffin Drinkwear continues to innovate the beverage cooling category,” says Puffin Drinkwear Founder, Tyrone Hazen.“We're blending the nostalgia of the 80s with modern fashion demands for a new collection of really awesome drinkwear. As modern fashion continues to be influenced by retro styles, our new drinkwear collection is leaning into that sense of nostalgia, appealing to a wide age range of customers. RAD offers patterns for your funky uncle, quirky roommate, and sports-betting brother all in our one-stop shop”For surfing, skiing, sailing, tailgating, camping, hiking, biking, golfing, or simply sipping- there's a Puffin for that. Puffin Drinkwear has a wide range of detailed designs with can- and bottle-cooling functionality. Puffin Drinkwear is great for campgrounds, backyard barbeques, tailgate season, dinner parties, and beach blankets. Keep your hands warm and bevvies cold this season.Puffin Drinkwear is a holiday gift guide favorite with features in Forbes, CNN, The New York Times, Good Housekeeping, SELF, and more. You can find Puffin Drinkwear online at puffindrinkwear.com, on Skimlinks, and on Amazon, and on shelves in REI, Dick's Sporting Goods, Bass Pro Shop, The Paper Store and World Market.

