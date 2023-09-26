Cancer Diagnostics Market To Reach US$ 40.5 Billion By 2028 Driven By Growing Cancer Prevalence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the cancer diagnostics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.40% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$40.469 billion by 2028.The key driving force behind the rapid growth of the cancer diagnostics market is the growing incidence of cancer worldwide. According to WHO in 2020, cancer was responsible for nearly 10 million deaths worldwide, making it a major global health concern. Lung cancer accounted for the highest number of cancer-related deaths, followed by colon and rectum, liver, stomach, and breast cancers. As per the same source, approximately 400,000 children are diagnosed with cancer each year, with the most common types varying from country to country. Notably, cervical cancer was the most common in 23 countries.Cancer diagnostics refers to the various diagnostic tools and technologies used for early detection and treatment of cancer. These tools encompass a diverse range of methods, including AI in medical imaging techniques and advancement in other diagnostic tools like X-rays, CT scans, and MRI scans. Moreover, they are actively engaged in the development of additional AI diagnostic tools aimed at early-stage cancer prevention and detection.The market is witnessing multiple product launches and advancements. For instance, in March 2023 Singapore-based healthtech startup Qritive introduced QAi Prostate, an AI-powered tool for diagnosing prostate cancer. This advanced tool utilizes machine learning algorithms to accurately identify regions of prostatic adenocarcinoma and classify malignant and benign tumor areas in biopsy samples. After identification and classification, it provides a detailed summary, including tumor size and percentage for each slide or region of interest. QAi Prostate can also create distinct segmentation boundaries to visually separate benign and malignant areas, making it easier for clinicians and pathologists to interpret the results. Prostate cancer is a significant global health concern, ranking as the second most commonly occurring cancer in men and the fourth most common cancer overall. In 2020, there were over 1.4 million new cases of prostate cancer reported worldwide. These underscore the importance of ongoing research, early detection, and effective treatment strategies to address the impact of cancer.Access sample report or view details:The cancer diagnostic market, based on diagnostic procedure is segmented into three main categories, namely laboratory test, imaging procedure, and biopsy.The cancer diagnostics market by application is divided into six segments, which include lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, skin cancer, stomach cancer, and others.The cancer diagnostic market study based on its end user, is segmented into two main categories namely hospitals and clinics and diagnostic centers.North America is poised to experience substantial growth. Governing authorities are actively channeling investments into research and development efforts to introduce innovative and enhanced products for more effective cancer treatment. For instance, Under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, the federal government allocated an amount of $7.3 billion to the National Cancer Institute, a $408 million increase over FY22. In 2020, In the United States alone, 2020 saw the reporting of 1,603,844 new cases of cancer, resulting in 602,347 fatalities. This translates to an incidence rate of 403 new cancer cases per 100,000 people with a mortality rate of 144 people per 100,000 people.The market research study includes coverage of bioMérieux SA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Sienna Cancer Diagnostics, Insight Medical Genetics, MetaCell, Breath Diagnostics, Inc., Arquer Diagnostics Ltd, Metabiomics, Castle Biosciences, Inc., and Exact Sciences Corporation among ther significant market players in the cancer diagnostics market.The report categorizes the cancer diagnostic market using the following criteria:.By Diagnostic ProceduresoLaboratory TestsoImaging ProceduresoBiopsy.By ApplicationoLung CanceroBreast CanceroColorectal CanceroSkin CanceroStomach CanceroOthers.By End UsersoHospitals and ClinicsoDiagnostic Centers.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdon.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa (MEA).Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.India.South Korea.Taiwan.Indonesia.Japan.OthersCompanies Profiled:.bioMérieux SA.F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.Sienna Cancer Diagnostics.Insight Medical Genetics.MetaCell.Breath Diagnostics, Inc.Arquer Diagnostics Ltd.Metabiomics.Castle Biosciences, Inc..Exact Sciences CorporationExplore More Reports:.Colorectal Cancer Diagnostic and Treatment Market:.Global Critical Care Diagnostics Market:.Point Of Care Diagnostic Market:

