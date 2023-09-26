Grand Opening Of Stash Dispensaries' New Peru Location

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ORLAND HILLS, Ill., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stash Dispensaries' new Peru location is holding a grand opening event on September 30th, starting at 10am, with something for every cannabis lover in store.

The first 500 guests will have access to our new SECRET STASH MENU, with limited products priced at $0.01 and deals on products exclusive to Stash.

Peru - Grand Opening Flyer

"Our Orland Hills Grand Opening will be a day of celebration, community, and all things cannabis," Stash CEO Matt Longo said. "From food trucks to vendor pop-ups, there's something for everyone – we will even have a consumption bus on site. In addition to thanking the vendors for their support, we would also like to thank particularly Verano , Stiiizy , Cresco, Curaleaf and Legacy for their generous sponsorship."



Activities and experiences will include:

Food Pop-up: Local food from esteemed Chef Michael Kubalewski , free of charge to all our customers and the local community. Sponsored by Verano

Live Music: It's not a celebration without music. Dance and shop with a live performance by DJ Skidmark.

Vendor Pop-Ups: Explore a curated collection of vendor pop-ups including Wyld, Cresco, Verano, Legacy, Grassroots, PTS, Stiiizy, Natures Grace, and Aeriz . There will be unique cannabis-related products, accessories, and more.

Cannabis Consumption Bus: Step aboard the specially designed sesh bus cannabis consumption bus, where you can indulge in your favorite products in a comfortable and social setting. Sponsored by Grassroots and JAMS.

Click Here for further details.



Please note that this event is exclusively for customers aged 21 and above, with ID verification required.

Stash Dispensaries – 1320 38th St, Peru, IL 61354

About Us: Stash Dispensaries

is a leading adult-use cannabis retailer, providing a wide range of high-quality, carefully curated products. A trusted name in the cannabis industry, Stash is known for its dedication to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

