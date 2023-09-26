Sera Systems To Feature Contractor Success Secrets And Vacation Giveaway At Service World Expo 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sera Systems is increasing margins by more than 50% for small-to-midsize home service companies within six months of implementation.

Sera founder and CEO Billy Stevens puts more than 25 years of experience building and operating eight-figure revenue home services companies into Sera's field service management software, which simplifies operations and helps contractors be profitable yea

Sera CEO Billy Stevens offers“4 Secrets to Outpacing Your Competitors in the Home Service Industry” training, Sera hosts vacation drawing at Booth 1420

GRAPEVINE, TEX., USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Sera Systems will offer a proven home service business success process to attendees at Service World Expo 2023, in Phoenix, Ariz., Oct. 3-6, and the chance to win a free vacation.

Service World Expo 2023, the largest premier contractor event in the nation, is considered a“must-go” event by the HVAC, plumbing, and electrical contractors that Sera's field service management software was developed to serve.

Win Big at Sera's Booth #1420

Sera's booth #1420 will feature one-on-one software demonstrations to learn more about Sera's integrated solution of online scheduling, automated dispatching, tech app, admin portal, and industry-first customer hub.

Booth visitors also will see how Sera uses each customer's financial data to help small-to-medium-size home service businesses increase margins more than 50% within six months of starting use of Sera.

Sera's booth features prizes for all, including a grand prize drawing for a vacation of the winner's choice ($3,000 value). This dreamy getaway is symbolic of the peace of mind contractors experience as Sera turns chaos into calm in their businesses.

The vacation drawing will be at Booth 1420 on Thursday, Oct. 5. No purchase is necessary, and the winner need not be present.

Meet with Key Business Partners

As a special bonus, Sera's booth is located next to Bluon's booth and near JB Warranties'. Both are Sera partners that boost productivity and reduce stress for technicians while increasing efficiency and profitability for contractors.

Bluon's world-class equipment data and live tech support now are integrated with Sera's cloud-based, mobile technology . Using Sera's tech app, HVAC techs can access manuals, diagrams, parts lists, and technical support for nearly any HVAC system in existence. They then can order parts and have them delivered without leaving the job site.

Sera's integration with JB Warranties automates the selling, purchase, and claims processing of extended labor warranties within Sera's field service management software. Benefits to contractors include higher operating efficiency, a recurring revenue stream, and special pricing on Sera subscriptions and services to registered JB Warranties dealers.

4 Secrets to Outpacing Competitors

Sera Founder and CEO Billy Stevens' presentation,“4 Secrets to Outpacing Your Competitors in the Home Service Industry,” kicks off the training sessions at 8:00 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 4. Stevens has been at the forefront of change in home services for nearly three decades, conceiving and implementing changes that now are standard practices.

Stevens will share the strategies and systems he and his teams used to build two eight-figure revenue HVAC/plumbing companies in the ultra-competitive Dallas/Fort Worth metro area.

“To win in today's competitive environment you need to aim high,” Stevens said.“When we fail to rise to the level of our goals it's usually not because they were too high, but that we have fallen to the level of the inadequate systems we use to achieve them. The simple steps we will discuss in this session address that head-on.”

About Sera Systems, Inc.

Sera Systems opens a new era of field service management software that is increasing margins by more than 50% for small-to-midsize companies within six months of implementation. Sera focuses on managing time, profit margin, cash flow, and membership plans using each client's own data to boost financial performance and establish long-term business viability and growth. Sera's core components of an automated Admin Portal, industry-first Customer Hub, and intuitive Tech App offer a total business solution for small-to-medium-sized companies. Sera is fully operational in 30 days. .

