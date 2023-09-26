Global Temporary Power Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Temporary Power Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's Temporary Power Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Temporary Power Market is projected to reach $10.5 billion in 2027, growing at a 12.8% CAGR, as per TBRC's report.

The temporary power market grows with construction activity. North America leads in market share. Key players include Aggreko, Caterpillar, APR Energy, Ashtead Group PLC., Smart Energy Solutions, Speedy Hire, Cummins Inc., Hertz Corporation, Kohler, Bennett Engineering LLC, Altaaqa Global, ATCO Ltd.

Temporary Power Market Segments

.By Fuel Type: Diesel, Gas, Other Fuel Types

.By Power Rating: Less than 80 kW, 81 kW–280 kW, 281 kW–600 kW, Above 600 kW

.By End User: Utilities, Oil And Gas, Mining, Construction, Manufacturing, Events and Hospitality, Other End Users

.By Geography: The global temporary power market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Temporary power refers to the service built to provide electricity during construction or restoration operations. The primary purpose of temporary electricity is to ensure that the site continues operating even when no utility power is available. It is used in plants and buildings during building illumination, job-site trailers work, irrigation facilities, and to control other devices.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Temporary Power Market Trends And Strategies

4. Temporary Power Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Temporary Power Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

