Global Surgical Navigation Systems Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The surgical navigation systems market is predicted to reach $12.3 billion in 2027 with a 12.4% CAGR, as per TBRC's Surgical Navigation Systems Global Market Report 2023 .

Rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries drives surgical navigation systems market growth. North America leads in market share. Key players include B Braun Melsungen AG, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic plc, Siemens AG.

Surgical Navigation Systems Market Segments

.By Technology: Electromagnetic Navigation Systems, Optical Navigation Systems, Hybrid Navigation Systems, Fluoroscopy-Based Navigation Systems, CT-Based Navigation Systems, Other Technologies

.By Application: Neurosurgery Navigation Systems, Orthopedic Navigation Systems, ENT Navigation Systems, Dental Navigation Systems, Other Applications

.By End User: Hospitals, Physician Practices and Ambulatory Settings

.By Geography: The global surgical navigation systems market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Surgical navigation refers to a set of robotic-assisted surgical procedures that allow surgeons to plan, guide, and prepare for the surgery need to be performed. It is a set of technology-based procedures that displays real-time footage of the internal cavity and equipment positioning to gather medical imaging of organs.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Surgical Navigation Systems Market Trends And Strategies

4. Surgical Navigation Systems Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Surgical Navigation Systems Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

