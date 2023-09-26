Wilde Lake Church Celebrates A Splashing Success At Back To School Splash Bash

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Nick MayPENSACOLA, FLORIDA, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Wilde Lake Church, local church in Pensacola , is excited to announce the resounding success of their much-anticipated Back to School Splash Bash, held on August 9th, 2023, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. This thrilling community event drew a fantastic turnout, making it an unforgettable evening for attendees of all ages.The Back to School Splash Bash, hosted by Wilde Lake Church, featured a host of exciting activities and treats that had families and friends coming together to celebrate the upcoming school year. The highlight of the event was undoubtedly the awe-inspiring inflatable slip and slide, which provided hours of thrilling, water-soaked fun for both kids and adults alike.In addition to the exhilarating slip and slide, attendees were treated to a delectable spread of free food, ensuring that nobody went hungry during this joyous occasion. The "Bring Your Own Chair and Towel" setup made it easy for guests to relax, enjoy the festivities, and create lasting memories with loved ones."We are absolutely thrilled with the overwhelming response to our Back to School Splash Bash," said Nick May, church administrator for Wilde Lake Church. "It was heartwarming to see our community come together and share in the laughter and excitement of this event. We believe that it's essential to create moments like these that strengthen the bonds within our community and offer a sense of togetherness."For those seeking more information about Wilde Lake Church or future community events, please contact the church office at 850.944.0170 or email ch. Additionally, you can visit their website at for updates on upcoming events, services, and more.Wilde Lake Church extends its heartfelt gratitude to all attendees, volunteers, and sponsors for making the Back to School Splash Bash an incredible success. The church looks forward to continuing to serve and unite the community in the spirit of fellowship and celebration.About Wilde Lake Church:Wilde Lake Church, a Pensacola church , is a vibrant and welcoming congregation dedicated to serving its community through faith, fellowship, and outreach programs. Committed to fostering a sense of togetherness and love, the church hosts a variety of events and services to enrich the lives of its members and neighbors alike.

