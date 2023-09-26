V-TAC Unveils Solar-Charging Power Bank For Wireless Utility

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- V-TAC Technologies has introduced its wireless-charging solar power bank for a better and more climate-friendly charging experience. V-TAC is a London-based solar technology company that offers solar products and services. The company says the device is designed to keep users powered up and connected, while upholding global environmental standards.Co-founder of V-TAC Technologies, Dinesh Sajnani, says what makes the V-TAC wireless solar power bank different is its integrated solar charging capability. Mr. Sajnani says, with this device, users can bid goodbye to the limitations of traditional power sources and embrace the power of the sun.Mr. Sajnani describes V-TAC as a global provider of high-quality lighting and energy solutions, dedicated to delivering innovative and eco-friendly products to customers worldwide. He explains that the high-efficiency solar panel which has been seamlessly integrated into the device, allows users to tap into renewable energy, while helping to reduce the emission of greenhouse gasses and ensure users' devices stay powered throughout the day.“With two impressive battery capacities of 30,000mAh and 10,000mAh, this power bank is a true workhorse. It's engineered to keep users' devices charged for extended periods, making it perfect for travel, camping, or even busy daily routines. Users need not worry about low battery notifications anymore, as this power bank is built for heavy duty and can serve users round the clock. The Solar Power Bank also offers wireless charging for your compatible devices. Simply place your Qi-enabled smartphone or device on the designated charging area, and watch as it charges effortlessly, he explains.Mr. Sajnani adds that this solar-charging power bank also puts users' safety first! According to him, the solar power bank features advanced safety measures, including overcharge protection, short-circuit protection, and temperature control, while guaranteeing the safe and efficient charging of devices. He asserts that the power bank is the perfect answer to all charging needs, describing its substantial battery capacity, solar charging capabilities, wireless convenience, and intelligent design, as the ultimate companion for adventurers, travellers, and anyone who values staying powered-up and connected.“The solar-charging power bank is an epitome of convenience in charging technology. It has both wireless and wire charging features, allowing users to stay connected even when using a cord is not convenient. The sleek black exterior isn't just stylish; it's also built to withstand the rigours of life on the move. LED indicators display the power bank's remaining battery, ensuring you're always aware of when it's time for a recharge. Multiple USB ports and a USB-C port enable you to charge multiple devices simultaneously, making it ideal for solo travellers and group outings,” he says.Regarding future goals, Mr. Sajnani says V-TAC's vision is to create a sustainable future, while striving to make a positive impact on the environment through energy-efficient technologies. He says the company will continue to play a significant role in achieving a truly sustainable future for the coming generation.

